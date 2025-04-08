LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJF, HWDN.L), a kitchen supplier and manufacturer, on Tuesday said it appointed Jackie Callaway as Chief Financial Officer as the current finance chief Paul Hayes intends to retire on May 30.Callaway will be appointed as a CFO and Director on June 2.Callaway most recently worked as CFO at Coats Group in 2021.Monday, Howden had closed 0.22% higher at $682 on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX