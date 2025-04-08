Can Single-Use and Reusable Solutions Coexist in a Sustainable Future? - Duni Group Challenges the Black-and-White Debate

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability is no longer a passing trend - it has become a necessity we cannot ignore. With increasing pressure on companies to reduce their environmental impact, the packaging industry constantly finds itself at the center of the debate. Single-use packaging is often portrayed as the biggest environmental villain, while reusable alternatives are hailed as the solution to all our problems. However, the reality is far from this simple. How do we ensure that reuse systems truly live up to their sustainability potential? And can we really believe that it's just about replacing single-use products with something that feels "better"?

This is where Duni Group comes into the picture, with its unique approach to food packaging. By offering both single-use and reusable solutions, they open up a more nuanced and realistic discussion about what sustainability really means. To understand more about their strategy and mindset, we spoke with Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer for Food Packaging Solutions at Duni Group, about how the company is navigating one of the most debated issues in the industry.

A Black-and-White Debate Missing the Point

The ongoing discussion about single-use versus reusable solutions is often simplified to a matter of "good" or "bad". However, according to Lauwell, this is the wrong approach:

- Sustainability is not about choosing sides. It's about understanding how different solutions work in practice and creating systems that genuinely reduce environmental impact.

The truth is that both single-use and reusable alternatives come with their own challenges. Reusable packaging requires well-functioning return systems and effective cleaning processes to truly be sustainable and functional in practice. At the same time, although modern single-use solutions are designed for recycling or composting, they still require proper waste management to minimize their environmental impact. In some cases, a poorly functioning reuse system could even have a greater overall impact than a well-designed single-use solution, therefore the question is not as simple as it may seem.

Digital Technology Changes the Game for Reuse

One of Duni Group's exciting initiatives is Relevo, a digital system for reusable packaging that offers a seamless, deposit-free solution for take-away and food deliveries. With over 2,500 partner companies and a return rate exceeding 99%, Relevo has proven to be a more effective solution compared to traditional deposit systems, which often fail to achieve the necessary return rates. By digitally tracking the packaging, smooth and reliable returns are ensured.

Today, reusable packaging works in closed systems, where control and coordination between actors are crucial for success. Relevo's digital platform overcomes many of the hurdles that other reuse systems have encountered, but it also brings new challenges - especially in terms of building the necessary infrastructure and changing consumer behavior. This is a long-term process that requires both technological innovation, strategic planning, and, not least, collaboration from multiple stakeholders.

Which Option is More Sustainable? The Answer is: It Depends.

Which option is more sustainable - single-use or reusable solutions? The answer depends on what you measure. If you focus on plastic waste, a 50-gram reusable mug must be used at least 50 times to outperform a laminated paper cup with 1 gram of plastic. However, if you measure the total waste generated, a reusable mug could already be more sustainable after 8-10 uses. Regardless, it is crucial that reuse systems are designed to fit consumers' reality in order to increase return rates. The same applies to collection and recycling systems for single-use products.

Many want a simple answer to the question of what is most sustainable, but according to Lauwell, there is no universal solution.

- If a reusable packaging is only used a few times, it is worse for the environment than a recyclable single-use product. Therefore, we must ensure that the systems we build work in practice - not just in theory.

Regulations play a crucial role in driving sustainable solutions forward. To succeed, we need legislation that not only steers development in the right direction but also creates incentives for smooth and efficient reuse systems. If the systems are not easy and accessible for users, they risk having limited impact.

The Future Requires Balance - and Collaboration

Duni Group envisions a future where single-use and reusable solutions coexist within optimized systems. It's not about choosing one or the other, but about building smart, efficient systems adapted to different contexts.

- We need to stop seeing single-use and reusable packaging as opposites. The future is about creating systems where both can coexist sustainably - and this requires collaboration across the entire industry.

According to Nicklas and Duni Group, the question is not whether single-use products should be banned or if reusable solutions are the future - it's about how, together, we can create systems that actually work. Sustainable packaging development is not about simple answers; it's about combining innovation, collaboration, and customer focus to make a real difference. It is only when all stakeholders pull in the same direction that real change can take place.

CONTACT:

Amanda Larsson

Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-608 33 08

amanda.larsson@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/can-single-use-and-reusable-solutions-coexist-in-a-sustainable-future----duni-group-challenges-the-b,c4131103

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/nicklas-lauwell-dunigroup,c3395453 Nicklas Lauwell dunigroup https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/2023-duni-fps-redine-reusable-glance-catering-futency-dsc03897,c3395454 2023 Duni FPS ReDine Reusable Glance Catering Futency DSC03897 https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/2023-duni-fps-redine-reusable-glance-catering-futency-dsc03899-1,c3395455 2023 Duni FPS ReDine Reusable Glance Catering Futency DSC03899 1

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/can-single-use-and-reusable-solutions-coexist-in-a-sustainable-future--duni-group-challenges-the-black-and-white-debate-302423132.html