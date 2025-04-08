Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.04.2025
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
PR Newswire
08.04.2025 09:24 Uhr
159 Leser
Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

8 April 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Aareal Bank AG

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Aareal Bank AG

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

DE000AAR0462

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 750,000,000

Description:

2.75% Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 8 October 2030

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

CACIB

Dekabank

DZ Bank

NatWest

UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


