Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
8 April 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Aareal Bank AG
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Aareal Bank AG
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000AAR0462
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 750,000,000
Description:
2.75% Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 8 October 2030
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
CACIB
Dekabank
DZ Bank
NatWest
UniCredit
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.