Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

Finanznachrichten News

Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

8 April 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

EUR 3 billion Tap due 2035

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor (if any):

The Federal Republic of Germany

ISIN:

DE000A383TE2

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 3,000,000,000

Description:

2.75% senior, unsecured Notes due 17 January 2035

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank

DZ Bank

UBS

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


