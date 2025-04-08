Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
8 April 2025
Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
EUR 3 billion Tap due 2035
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor (if any):
The Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:
DE000A383TE2
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 3,000,000,000
Description:
2.75% senior, unsecured Notes due 17 January 2035
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank
DZ Bank
UBS
