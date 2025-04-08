VEON Ltd.: VEON Completes Reorganization Ahead of Kyivstar's Planned Nasdaq Listing

Dubai, April 8, 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, has successfully completed the reorganization of VEON Holdings B.V. and finalized its consent solicitation process, first announced on January 13, 2025. These steps pave the way for the proposed business combination with Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I, which is expected to lead to Kyivstar Group Ltd., the parent company of Ukraine's leading digital operator Kyivstar, listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol KYIV.

The reorganization involved a legal demerger in the Netherlands, as a result of which VEON Holdings B.V. is now focused solely on Kyivstar and related assets. VEON's other core businesses have been transferred to newly formed Dutch entities.

As part of this process, VEON also secured approval from holders of its 2027 bonds (ISIN: Reg S: XS2824764521/ Rule 144A: XS2824766146) to transfer the issuer from VEON Holdings B.V. to VEON MidCo B.V. At a meeting held on January 30, 2025, 95.83% of the bonds were represented, and the proposal received unanimous support.

More details are available on VEON's investor relations website: veon.com/investors.

About VEON

VEON is a Nasdaq-listed digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

About Kyivstar

Kyivstar is Ukraine's largest digital operator, serving more than 23 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million Home Internet fixed line customers subscribers as of December 31, 2024. Kyivstar provides services across a wide range of mobile and fixed line technologies, including 4G, big data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital health services, digital TV and more. Together with VEON, Kyivstar has jointly committed to invest USD 1 billion into the development of the Ukrainian economy from 2023 to 2027. Kyivstar has allocated over UAH 2 billion over the past two years to help Ukraine overcome wartime challenges, including providing support for the Armed Forces, its employees and social projects. Kyivstar has been operating in Ukraine for 27 years and is recognized as a leading employer and a top contributor to socially important initiatives in Ukraine.

