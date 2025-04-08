Hughes Network Systems, LLC: Hughes Completes Agreement with Airbus to Become Ka-band Managed Service Provider for HBCplus

Agreement positions Hughes as an end-to-end provider with a roadmap including low-latency connectivity, multi-orbit coverage, and polar route support

HAMBURG, Germany, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (Aircraft Interiors International 2025 Booth 2B70) -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced it completed an agreement with Airbus to become an official Managed Service Provider (MSP) within the HBCplus in-flight connectivity ecosystem. Hughes solutions will be available in the Airbus catalogue, providing airlines with enhanced connectivity options.

"Our partnership with Airbus on HBCplus gives airlines more flexibility in creating industry-leading connectivity experiences onboard Airbus aircraft," said Reza Rasoulian, Senior Vice President, and General Manager of the Aviation Business Unit at Hughes. "Less than a year ago, Hughes committed to bringing our cutting-edge network management and service provisioning capabilities directly to airlines. Now, with our global Ka-band capacity across GEO satellites and our roadmap that includes Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) integration and comprehensive polar coverage, airlines have unprecedented options for robust, reliable in-flight connectivity."

Under the terms of the agreement, Hughes will become a part of the HBCplus ecosystem, an end-to-end Ka-band managed service provider, and continue as a technology provider for satellite connectivity components. The Hughes HBCplus offering gives airlines scalable and flexible business models with consistent, reliable connectivity including a roadmap for coverage of polar routes.

"We are pleased to confirm Hughes as part of the HBCplus ecosystem," adds Tim Sommer, Head of Connected Aircraft at Airbus. "Passenger expectations for in-flight connectivity and digital services continue to accelerate and airlines demand simple, seamless integration across their entire digital partner ecosystem. Hughes will add further choices for airlines and strengthen our multi-orbit strategy."

