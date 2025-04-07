Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018 | Ticker-Symbol: AED
Frankfurt
08.04.25
09:12 Uhr
23,000 Euro
-0,600
-2,54 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,00025,60011:54
PR Newswire
07.04.2025 22:30 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 13.7% in Puerto Rico, 3.1% in Colombia and decreased 3.0% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2025 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.2% compared to March 2024.

Passenger traffic presented year-over-year increases of 13.7% in Puerto Rico,3.1% in Colombia, and decreased 3.0% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico was driven by increases of 12.0% in international traffic and 13.8% in domestic traffic, while Colombia reported increases of 8.4% in international traffic and 1.6% in domestic traffic. In Mexico, a 5.7% decrease in international traffic was partially offset by a 1.1% increase in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from March 1 to 31, 2025 and from March 1 to 31, 2024. Note that last year Holy Week took place during the last week of March while this year it will take place in April. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Mexico

4,024,853

3,902,720

(3.0)


11,496,410

10,945,137

(4.8)

Domestic Traffic

1,575,299

1,593,163

1.1


4,615,085

4,580,484

(0.7)

International Traffic

2,449,554

2,309,557

(5.7)


6,881,325

6,364,653

(7.5)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,164,522

1,323,498

13.7


3,261,896

3,608,582

10.6

Domestic Traffic

1,044,523

1,189,079

13.8


2,935,940

3,227,246

9.9

International Traffic

119,999

134,419

12.0


325,956

381,336

17.0

Colombia

1,280,754

1,319,997

3.1


3,804,230

4,046,354

6.4

Domestic Traffic

1,004,266

1,020,202

1.6


2,963,460

3,078,656

3.9

International Traffic

276,488

299,795

8.4


840,770

967,698

15.1

Total Traffic

6,470,129

6,546,215

1.2


18,562,536

18,600,073

0.2

Domestic Traffic

3,624,088

3,802,444

4.9


10,514,485

10,886,386

3.5

International Traffic

2,846,041

2,743,771

(3.6)


8,048,051

7,713,687

(4.2)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,575,299

1,593,163

1.1


4,615,085

4,580,484

(0.7)

CUN

Cancun

789,963

794,115

0.5


2,319,681

2,287,768

(1.4)

CZM

Cozumel

19,643

16,421

(16.4)


58,503

52,559

(10.2)

HUX

Huatulco

61,155

53,880

(11.9)


176,473

160,129

(9.3)

MID

Merida

273,884

280,523

2.4


801,085

807,366

0.8

MTT

Minatitlan

9,270

12,778

37.8


28,019

36,336

29.7

OAX

Oaxaca

130,284

136,403

4.7


375,196

391,012

4.2

TAP

Tapachula

49,114

44,434

(9.5)


147,956

129,462

(12.5)

VER

Veracruz

122,306

140,281

14.7


355,729

383,896

7.9

VSA

Villahermosa

119,680

114,328

(4.5)


352,443

331,956

(5.8)

International Traffic

2,449,554

2,309,557

(5.7)


6,881,325

6,364,653

(7.5)

CUN

Cancun

2,281,525

2,142,355

(6.1)


6,410,410

5,897,448

(8.0)

CZM

Cozumel

73,439

56,983

(22.4)


190,230

150,667

(20.8)

HUX

Huatulco

26,988

27,430

1.6


80,429

80,426

(0.0)

MID

Merida

36,341

39,066

7.5


99,148

111,751

12.7

MTT

Minatitlan

517

604

16.8


1,592

1,820

14.3

OAX

Oaxaca

17,001

26,427

55.4


56,995

74,635

31.0

TAP

Tapachula

824

2,472

200.0


3,606

5,584

54.9

VER

Veracruz

10,338

10,887

5.3


30,711

33,201

8.1

VSA

Villahermosa

2,581

3,333

29.1


8,204

9,121

11.2

Traffic Total Mexico

4,024,853

3,902,720

(3.0)


11,496,410

10,945,137

(4.8)

CUN

Cancun

3,071,488

2,936,470

(4.4)


8,730,091

8,185,216

(6.2)

CZM

Cozumel

93,082

73,404

(21.1)


248,733

203,226

(18.3)

HUX

Huatulco

88,143

81,310

(7.8)


256,902

240,555

(6.4)

MID

Merida

310,225

319,589

3.0


900,233

919,117

2.1

MTT

Minatitlan

9,787

13,382

36.7


29,611

38,156

28.9

OAX

Oaxaca

147,285

162,830

10.6


432,191

465,647

7.7

TAP

Tapachula

49,938

46,906

(6.1)


151,562

135,046

(10.9)

VER

Veracruz

132,644

151,168

14.0


386,440

417,097

7.9

VSA

Villahermosa

122,261

117,661

(3.8)


360,647

341,077

(5.4)

U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

SJU Total

1,164,522

1,323,498

13.7


3,261,896

3,608,582

10.6

Domestic Traffic

1,044,523

1,189,079

13.8


2,935,940

3,227,246

9.9

International Traffic

119,999

134,419

12.0


325,956

381,336

17.0

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,004,266

1,020,202

1.6


2,963,460

3,078,656

3.9

MDE

Rionegro

747,951

770,416

3.0


2,166,918

2,317,847

7.0

EOH

Medellin

97,716

91,152

(6.7)


303,345

273,442

(9.9)

MTR

Monteria

115,613

109,026

(5.7)


361,837

350,626

(3.1)

APO

Carepa

14,029

15,167

8.1


41,601

40,163

(3.5)

UIB

Quibdo

26,416

27,064

2.5


81,702

78,443

(4.0)

CZU

Corozal

2,541

7,377

190.3


8,057

18,135

125.1

International Traffic

276,488

299,795

8.4


840,770

967,698

15.1

MDE

Rionegro

276,488

299,795

8.4


840,770

967,698

15.1

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,280,754

1,319,997

3.1


3,804,230

4,046,354

6.4

MDE

Rionegro

1,024,439

1,070,211

4.5


3,007,688

3,285,545

9.2

EOH

Medellin

97,716

91,152

(6.7)


303,345

273,442

(9.9)

MTR

Monteria

115,613

109,026

(5.7)


361,837

350,626

(3.1)

APO

Carepa

14,029

15,167

8.1


41,601

40,163

(3.5)

UIB

Quibdo

26,416

27,064

2.5


81,702

78,443

(4.0)

CZU

Corozal

2,541

7,377

190.3


8,057

18,135

125.1

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.