Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 13.7% in Puerto Rico, 3.1% in Colombia and decreased 3.0% in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2025 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.2% compared to March 2024.
Passenger traffic presented year-over-year increases of 13.7% in Puerto Rico,3.1% in Colombia, and decreased 3.0% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico was driven by increases of 12.0% in international traffic and 13.8% in domestic traffic, while Colombia reported increases of 8.4% in international traffic and 1.6% in domestic traffic. In Mexico, a 5.7% decrease in international traffic was partially offset by a 1.1% increase in domestic traffic.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from March 1 to 31, 2025 and from March 1 to 31, 2024. Note that last year Holy Week took place during the last week of March while this year it will take place in April. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Mexico
4,024,853
3,902,720
(3.0)
11,496,410
10,945,137
(4.8)
Domestic Traffic
1,575,299
1,593,163
1.1
4,615,085
4,580,484
(0.7)
International Traffic
2,449,554
2,309,557
(5.7)
6,881,325
6,364,653
(7.5)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,164,522
1,323,498
13.7
3,261,896
3,608,582
10.6
Domestic Traffic
1,044,523
1,189,079
13.8
2,935,940
3,227,246
9.9
International Traffic
119,999
134,419
12.0
325,956
381,336
17.0
Colombia
1,280,754
1,319,997
3.1
3,804,230
4,046,354
6.4
Domestic Traffic
1,004,266
1,020,202
1.6
2,963,460
3,078,656
3.9
International Traffic
276,488
299,795
8.4
840,770
967,698
15.1
Total Traffic
6,470,129
6,546,215
1.2
18,562,536
18,600,073
0.2
Domestic Traffic
3,624,088
3,802,444
4.9
10,514,485
10,886,386
3.5
International Traffic
2,846,041
2,743,771
(3.6)
8,048,051
7,713,687
(4.2)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,575,299
1,593,163
1.1
4,615,085
4,580,484
(0.7)
CUN
Cancun
789,963
794,115
0.5
2,319,681
2,287,768
(1.4)
CZM
Cozumel
19,643
16,421
(16.4)
58,503
52,559
(10.2)
HUX
Huatulco
61,155
53,880
(11.9)
176,473
160,129
(9.3)
MID
Merida
273,884
280,523
2.4
801,085
807,366
0.8
MTT
Minatitlan
9,270
12,778
37.8
28,019
36,336
29.7
OAX
Oaxaca
130,284
136,403
4.7
375,196
391,012
4.2
TAP
Tapachula
49,114
44,434
(9.5)
147,956
129,462
(12.5)
VER
Veracruz
122,306
140,281
14.7
355,729
383,896
7.9
VSA
Villahermosa
119,680
114,328
(4.5)
352,443
331,956
(5.8)
International Traffic
2,449,554
2,309,557
(5.7)
6,881,325
6,364,653
(7.5)
CUN
Cancun
2,281,525
2,142,355
(6.1)
6,410,410
5,897,448
(8.0)
CZM
Cozumel
73,439
56,983
(22.4)
190,230
150,667
(20.8)
HUX
Huatulco
26,988
27,430
1.6
80,429
80,426
(0.0)
MID
Merida
36,341
39,066
7.5
99,148
111,751
12.7
MTT
Minatitlan
517
604
16.8
1,592
1,820
14.3
OAX
Oaxaca
17,001
26,427
55.4
56,995
74,635
31.0
TAP
Tapachula
824
2,472
200.0
3,606
5,584
54.9
VER
Veracruz
10,338
10,887
5.3
30,711
33,201
8.1
VSA
Villahermosa
2,581
3,333
29.1
8,204
9,121
11.2
Traffic Total Mexico
4,024,853
3,902,720
(3.0)
11,496,410
10,945,137
(4.8)
CUN
Cancun
3,071,488
2,936,470
(4.4)
8,730,091
8,185,216
(6.2)
CZM
Cozumel
93,082
73,404
(21.1)
248,733
203,226
(18.3)
HUX
Huatulco
88,143
81,310
(7.8)
256,902
240,555
(6.4)
MID
Merida
310,225
319,589
3.0
900,233
919,117
2.1
MTT
Minatitlan
9,787
13,382
36.7
29,611
38,156
28.9
OAX
Oaxaca
147,285
162,830
10.6
432,191
465,647
7.7
TAP
Tapachula
49,938
46,906
(6.1)
151,562
135,046
(10.9)
VER
Veracruz
132,644
151,168
14.0
386,440
417,097
7.9
VSA
Villahermosa
122,261
117,661
(3.8)
360,647
341,077
(5.4)
U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
SJU Total
1,164,522
1,323,498
13.7
3,261,896
3,608,582
10.6
Domestic Traffic
1,044,523
1,189,079
13.8
2,935,940
3,227,246
9.9
International Traffic
119,999
134,419
12.0
325,956
381,336
17.0
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,004,266
1,020,202
1.6
2,963,460
3,078,656
3.9
MDE
Rionegro
747,951
770,416
3.0
2,166,918
2,317,847
7.0
EOH
Medellin
97,716
91,152
(6.7)
303,345
273,442
(9.9)
MTR
Monteria
115,613
109,026
(5.7)
361,837
350,626
(3.1)
APO
Carepa
14,029
15,167
8.1
41,601
40,163
(3.5)
UIB
Quibdo
26,416
27,064
2.5
81,702
78,443
(4.0)
CZU
Corozal
2,541
7,377
190.3
8,057
18,135
125.1
International Traffic
276,488
299,795
8.4
840,770
967,698
15.1
MDE
Rionegro
276,488
299,795
8.4
840,770
967,698
15.1
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,280,754
1,319,997
3.1
3,804,230
4,046,354
6.4
MDE
Rionegro
1,024,439
1,070,211
4.5
3,007,688
3,285,545
9.2
EOH
Medellin
97,716
91,152
(6.7)
303,345
273,442
(9.9)
MTR
Monteria
115,613
109,026
(5.7)
361,837
350,626
(3.1)
APO
Carepa
14,029
15,167
8.1
41,601
40,163
(3.5)
UIB
Quibdo
26,416
27,064
2.5
81,702
78,443
(4.0)
CZU
Corozal
2,541
7,377
190.3
8,057
18,135
125.1
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.