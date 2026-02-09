Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 15.0% in Colombia and 0.9% in México; decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for January 2026 reached a total of 6.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.6% compared to January 2025.
Passenger traffic showed year-on-year increases of 15.0% in Colombia and 0.9% in México, while it decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico. Colombia's growth was driven by increases of 18.3% in domestic traffic and 5.2% in international traffic. Mexico experienced an increase of 2.5% in international traffic, while domestic traffic decreased by 1.2%. Puerto Rico saw a 1.8% increase in international traffic and a 2.6% decrease in domestic traffic.
All figures in this release reflect comparisons between January 1 to 31, 2026 and from January 1 to 31, 2025. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2024
2025
Mexico
3,714,152
3,748,437
0.9
3,714,152
3,748,437
0.9
Domestic Traffic
1,611,881
1,593,220
(1.2)
1,611,881
1,593,220
(1.2)
International Traffic
2,102,271
2,155,217
2.5
2,102,271
2,155,217
2.5
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,216,168
1,190,578
(2.1)
1,216,168
1,190,578
(2.1)
Domestic Traffic
1,081,636
1,053,646
(2.6)
1,081,636
1,053,646
(2.6)
International Traffic
134,532
136,932
1.8
134,532
136,932
1.8
Colombia
1,495,926
1,719,734
15.0
1,495,926
1,719,734
15.0
Domestic Traffic
1,111,795
1,315,684
18.3
1,111,795
1,315,684
18.3
International Traffic
384,131
404,050
5.2
384,131
404,050
5.2
Total Traffic
6,426,246
6,658,749
3.6
6,426,246
6,658,749
3.6
Domestic Traffic
3,805,312
3,962,550
4.1
3,805,312
3,962,550
4.1
International Traffic
2,620,934
2,696,199
2.9
2,620,934
2,696,199
2.9
Mexico Passenger Traffic
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,611,881
1,593,220
(1.2)
1,611,881
1,593,220
(1.2)
CUN
Cancun
813,464
743,606
(8.6)
813,464
743,606
(8.6)
CZM
Cozumel
20,079
21,411
6.6
20,079
21,411
6.6
HUX
Huatulco
57,193
54,648
(4.4)
57,193
54,648
(4.4)
MID
Merida
278,728
315,955
13.4
278,728
315,955
13.4
MTT
Minatitlan
12,697
11,373
(10.4)
12,697
11,373
(10.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
137,055
132,765
(3.1)
137,055
132,765
(3.1)
TAP
Tapachula
47,190
43,803
(7.2)
47,190
43,803
(7.2)
VER
Veracruz
126,840
143,015
12.8
126,840
143,015
12.8
VSA
Villahermosa
118,635
126,644
6.8
118,635
126,644
6.8
International Traffic
2,102,271
2,155,217
2.5
2,102,271
2,155,217
2.5
CUN
Cancun
1,945,595
1,988,889
2.2
1,945,595
1,988,889
2.2
CZM
Cozumel
46,539
46,550
0.0
46,539
46,550
0.0
HUX
Huatulco
26,897
30,694
14.1
26,897
30,694
14.1
MID
Merida
37,753
41,433
9.7
37,753
41,433
9.7
MTT
Minatitlan
825
848
2.8
825
848
2.8
OAX
Oaxaca
26,551
27,760
4.6
26,551
27,760
4.6
TAP
Tapachula
1,333
2,222
66.7
1,333
2,222
66.7
VER
Veracruz
13,685
13,479
(1.5)
13,685
13,479
(1.5)
VSA
Villahermosa
3,093
3,342
8.1
3,093
3,342
8.1
Traffic Total Mexico
3,714,152
3,748,437
0.9
3,714,152
3,748,437
0.9
CUN
Cancun
2,759,059
2,732,495
(1.0)
2,759,059
2,732,495
(1.0)
CZM
Cozumel
66,618
67,961
2.0
66,618
67,961
2.0
HUX
Huatulco
84,090
85,342
1.5
84,090
85,342
1.5
MID
Merida
316,481
357,388
12.9
316,481
357,388
12.9
MTT
Minatitlan
13,522
12,221
(9.6)
13,522
12,221
(9.6)
OAX
Oaxaca
163,606
160,525
(1.9)
163,606
160,525
(1.9)
TAP
Tapachula
48,523
46,025
(5.1)
48,523
46,025
(5.1)
VER
Veracruz
140,525
156,494
11.4
140,525
156,494
11.4
VSA
Villahermosa
121,728
129,986
6.8
121,728
129,986
6.8
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
SJU Total
1,216,168
1,190,578
(2.1)
1,216,168
1,190,578
(2.1)
Domestic Traffic
1,081,636
1,053,646
(2.6)
1,081,636
1,053,646
(2.6)
International Traffic
134,532
136,932
1.8
134,532
136,932
1.8
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,111,795
1,315,684
18.3
1,111,795
1,315,684
18.3
MDE
Rionegro
830,333
1,007,953
21.4
830,333
1,007,953
21.4
EOH
Medellin
101,292
99,077
(2.2)
101,292
99,077
(2.2)
MTR
Monteria
134,917
159,326
18.1
134,917
159,326
18.1
APO
Carepa
12,303
14,750
19.9
12,303
14,750
19.9
UIB
Quibdo
27,781
31,877
14.7
27,781
31,877
14.7
CZU
Corozal
5,169
2,701
(47.7)
5,169
2,701
(47.7)
International Traffic
384,131
404,050
5.2
384,131
404,050
5.2
MDE
Rionegro
384,131
404,050
5.2
384,131
404,050
5.2
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,495,926
1,719,734
15.0
1,495,926
1,719,734
15.0
MDE
Rionegro
1,214,464
1,412,003
16.3
1,214,464
1,412,003
16.3
EOH
Medellin
101,292
99,077
(2.2)
101,292
99,077
(2.2)
MTR
Monteria
134,917
159,326
18.1
134,917
159,326
18.1
APO
Carepa
12,303
14,750
19.9
12,303
14,750
19.9
UIB
Quibdo
27,781
31,877
14.7
27,781
31,877
14.7
CZU
Corozal
5,169
2,701
(47.7)
5,169
2,701
(47.7)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.
ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.
Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.