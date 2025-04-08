Textron Aviation today announced its European Distribution Center (EUDC) is celebrating 10 years of proudly serving Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker customers with parts support in Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Situated in Düsseldorf, Germany, the facility has grown to become the company's second-largest parts distribution center, fulfilling more than 50 percent of all European parts orders.

Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers receive factory-direct support, maintenance and modifications by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, through a global network of service and part centers, mobile service units and 24/7 1CALL AOG support.

"Since opening, our European Distribution Center has doubled in size, added a customer support parts and warranty team and quadrupled inventory value to continue providing unrivaled support in region," said Brad White, senior vice president, Global Parts Distribution. "Most recently, EUDC has increased stock keeping units (SKUs) by 40 percent, supporting less downtime for our customers and bolstering our commitment to provide the most robust services in the industry."

The 21,500 square feet (2,000m2) EUDC facility supports more than 20,000 SKUs, available for same day shipment of an order. Since its inception, the EUDC has increased shipment volume year over year, leading to faster shipping and less downtime for customers in Europe and APAC. Textron Aviation Parts has also added a Europe, Middle East and Africa customer support and warranty team, trade compliance team, human resources and finance department and a state-of-the-art training center that was recently established in 2024.

"The growth we have implemented at EUDC is based on customer feedback and our commitment to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our global customer base," said White. "The EUDC team is passionate about supporting Textron Aviation Parts' global customer base and providing them with 24/7 support, ensuring our customers keep their aircraft flying with minimal downtime."

About Textron Aviation Parts

Textron Aviation offers worldwide parts availability to its global distribution network in more than 115 countries. From purchasing parts to warranty claims and managing ProAdvantage programs, Textron Aviation Parts makes it easy. Textron Aviation Parts is renowned for its unrivaled global network of seven parts distribution centers and 17 stockrooms. With over 150,000 unique part numbers in stock and a dedicated team of more than 600 professionals, Textron Aviation Parts is well-equipped to support Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker customers' parts needs worldwide. Customers receive quick and efficient parts deliveries with one of the industry's latest cutoff times for shipping and 99.99 percent same day shipping on in stock parts. Find additional information about Textron Aviation's global parts network at Parts.Txtav.com

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com www.defense.txtav.com www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

