EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM Leads as a Top IT Service Provider in the Nordics

EPAM rated as an exceptional performer in application services, account management quality and service delivery by Whitelane Research

NEWTOWN, Pa. and STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses face growing technology modernization requirements, finding an IT partner with extensive technical expertise across key areas including AI, cloud and cybersecurity is essential for staying competitive and scaling capabilities. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a 2025 Top IT Vendor in the Nordics for the third consecutive year by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe.

"We're honored to be recognized by our clients as a leading IT service provider in the Nordics with strong satisfaction ratings for account management quality, application services and service quality delivery," said Boel Zeeberg, VP, EPAM Nordics. "Our clients' valuable feedback and continued confidence fuel EPAM's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and accelerating transformational journeys through our advanced technological capabilities across digital, AI, data, cloud and engineering."

In Whitelane Research's 2025 Nordic IT Sourcing Study, more than 450 participants from the top IT spending organizations in the Nordics evaluated over 1,000 unique IT sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT service tower. Survey respondents evaluated 35 IT service providers across several performance categories, forming one of the most representative reports on the Nordics outsourcing market.

EPAM achieved exceptionally high satisfaction ratings in the following categories:

Account Management Quality: [Ranked #1] EPAM received a rating of 89%

EPAM received a rating of 89% Service Delivery Quality: EPAM received a rating of 84%

EPAM received a rating of 84% Application Services: [Ranked #1] EPAM received a rating of 82%

EPAM received a rating of 82% General Satisfaction: EPAM named as an exceptional performer with a rating of 81%

EPAM named as an with a rating of 81% Transformation: [Ranked #1] EPAM received a rating of 78% for its ability to drive significant change and business transformation

"EPAM's excellent client evaluations in the 2025 Nordics IT Sourcing Study once again demonstrates its exceptional position as a trusted partner of choice in the region for IT services and business transformation," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "EPAM's general satisfaction scores continue to increase in the Nordics, which is a testament to the Company's unwavering dedication to delivering impactful results through its robust engineering, integrated technical capabilities and innovative strategy."

This customer-driven recognition affirms EPAM's consistently strong performance and ranking as an exceptional performer across multiple European markets, adding to the following series of recent achievements received from Whitelane Research:

Top IT Vendor in Europe , February 2025

, February 2025 Top IT Vendor in the Netherlands , March 2025

, March 2025 Top IT Vendor in Germany , November 2024

, November 2024 Top IT Vendor in Switzerland , September 2024

, September 2024 Top IT Vendor in the United Kingdom, June 2024

To see the full survey results, visit:whitelane.com/nordics-2025.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by fusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally, but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners and our people around the world.

We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more www.epam.com?follow us on LinkedIn.

