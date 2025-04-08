Conic Films Limited: Moove Over, Snow White-French Blockbuster Holy Cow arrives UK and Irish Cinemas This Friday

The multi-award-winning French blockbuster Holy Cow is set to charm audiences in the UK and Ireland as it hits cinemas this Friday, 11 April 2025.

LONDON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The debut feature by director Louise Courvoisier, Holy Cow first captivated audiences at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it impressed the Un Certain Regard jury so much that they awarded it a Special Youth Jury Prize. Since then, the film has become a major success in France, grossing over $6.5 million (£5 million) at the box office-outperforming Oscar?-winning films Anora, The Substance, and The Brutalist. It has also received widespread critical acclaim, winning both a Lumière Award for Best First Film and a César Award in the same category for Courvoisier. The film's lead actors have also been recognised, with Clément Faveau winning the Lumière Award for Most Promising Actor and Maïwène Barthèlemy taking home the César Award for Female Revelation.

Set against the bucolic backdrop of France's Jura region-where Courvoisier hails from-Holy Cow follows Totone (Clément Faveau), a young man who, after the passing of his father, enters an elite Comté cheese-making competition in the hope of winning the prize and providing for his seven-year-old sister. With the help of his two best friends, he embarks on a heartwarming and hilarious journey of cheese-making, self-discovery, and romance, wooing a capable and no-nonsense farmer's daughter (Maïwène Barthèlemy) along the way.

Featuring a cast of mostly non-professional actors recruited from the Jura region, Courvoisier also made it a family affair, enlisting various relatives to contribute to everything from set design to the light and summery soundtrack. The film delivers an authentic slice of rural France, proving that, much like cheese, life only gets better with age.

Hailed by Time Out as "a moving and humorous coming-of-age story told with brio, avoiding the usual divots of social realism misery," and "delicious on crackers," while Next Big Picture describes Courvoisier as "a passionate new voice in French cinema"-testaments to the film's authenticity and Couvoisier's talent. Catch it in UK and Irish cinemas from 11 April!

