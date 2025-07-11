NextGen Food Robotics Corp.: NextGen Food Robotics Announces Agreement for Sale of Commissary Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the "Company" or "NextGen") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement dated July 9, 2025 (the "APA") with 1310393 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to sell to the Purchaser all of the assets relating to the Company's commissary kitchen business (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the APA, the Purchaser has agreed to pay to the Company an aggregate purchase price of $100,000 in cash, which is payable on closing of the Transaction. The assets being sold under the APA include all tangible and intangible assets used in connection with the Company's commissary business; all rights, title and interest in and to the brand "Holy Cow" all equipment, furniture, and fixtures located at the Company's three commissary facilities; the assumption by the Purchaser of the leases relating to such facilities; and all rights under contracts with existing commissary members and other counterparties relating to the Company's commissary business. In addition to the cash proceeds, the Purchaser will also pay to the Company, at closing, an amount equal to the security deposits for each of the leases of the Company's commissary facilities.

Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company will no longer be engaged in the commissary kitchen business and will have divested the "Holy Cow" brand and all associated intellectual property.

The Purchaser is an arm's length party to the Company. The purchase price and other terms of the Transaction were determined through arm's length negotiations between the parties. The Transaction is subject to shareholder approval under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), as it involves the sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company, and such approval is being sought at the Company's special meeting of shareholders being held on August 8, 2025. The Transaction is expected to close shortly following shareholder approval, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is a food manufacturing company that operates commissary kitchens in Vancouver. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the "Lily app", which is an AI-powered food application designed to provide personalized food recommendations and automated meal-planning.

