Momentum Continues for Avanci Video, the One-Stop Patent Licensing Solution for Internet Streaming

Avanci Video, the simple and efficient licensing solution for internet streaming services, today welcomed Ericsson as a new licensor. Built from its ongoing investments in multimedia technologies, Ericsson owns a substantial portfolio of essential patents for video technologies.

Avanci Video offers the option of a single, comprehensive license for internet streaming providers, covering the latest video technologies-AV1, H.265 (HEVC), H.266 (VVC), MPEG-DASH, and VP9. Spanning the relevant patent portfolios of 32 (and growing) licensors for multiple technology standards in one agreement, Avanci Video simplifies the licensing process, making it more efficient and predictable for streaming companies.

Christina Petersson, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, stated: "In today's rapidly evolving video streaming market, there is a strong demand for simplified and efficient patent licensing solutions. By joining Avanci Video, we aim to support the industry's need for a comprehensive approach to licensing essential video technologies. We believe Avanci Video is well-positioned to facilitate the use of cutting-edge technology, enabling streaming providers to access the latest advancements in video technologies efficiently."

Kasim Alfalahi, CEO of Avanci, added: "We are delighted to welcome Ericsson to Avanci Video. As a long-standing leader in multimedia innovation, Ericsson increases the value of the Avanci Video license offering, bringing us closer to providing the one-stop solution that we know the market wants to help accelerate adoption of new video technologies."

The value of one-stop licensing solutions is underscored by the rapid growth of the video streaming market, with billions of over-the-top (OTT) video users worldwide. This significant user base highlights the importance of streamlined licensing solutions to support continuing growth in the industry.

About Avanci Video

Internet video streaming is central to how we connect, communicate, and consume content. As demand grows for higher-quality, energy-efficient streaming, the technologies behind it-like AV1, H.265 (HEVC), H.266 (VVC), VP9, and MPEG-DASH-continue to evolve rapidly. These advances improve compression, reduce environmental impact, and enable seamless viewer experiences. Avanci Video offers a one-stop licensing solution for these essential technologies. By bringing together patents from a growing number of licensors into a single license, Avanci Video removes complexity and uncertainty from the patent licensing process-making it simpler, faster, and more predictable for streaming companies around the world. For more information, visit www.avanci.com/video.

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology can be simpler. A global independent intermediary not owned or controlled by licensors or licensees, Avanci works at the intersection of different industries. Our one-stop solutions are designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our licensing platforms.

www.avanci.com

