BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are up firmly in positive territory Tuesday morning, bouncing back after four successive days of losses. Investor sentiment has turned slightly positive amid expectations the U.S. government will soften its tariff stance a bit.Still, there is some uncertainty as the U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected the European Commission's offer proposing removal of tariffs on industrial goods as part of trade talks.The U.S. President has reaffirmed Washington's new tariff policy but signaled his willingness to engage in dialogue with countries seeking more favorable trade terms.'There could be permanent tariffs and there could also be negotiations... we're going to get fair deals and good deals with every country - and if we don't, we're going to have nothing to do with them,' Trump said during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.However, Trump threatened to hike tariffs on China by another 50% unless it scrapped retaliatory duties. China imposed a 34% tariff on American products last week in response to Trump announcing his full list of so-called reciprocal tariffs.The benchmark DAX, which had tanked to over four-month lows in the previous session, was up 305.15 points or 1.54% at 20,066.95 a little while ago. The index had climbed to 20,181.41 earlier in the session.Siemens Energy is rising nearly 6%. Rheinmetall, Siemens, Heidelberg Materials, Continental and MTU Aero Engines are gaining 4 to 5%.Deutsche Boerse is up 3.3%. Sartorius, Allianz, Bayer, Deutsche Bank, Zalando, Fresenius, Hannover Rueck, Munchener RE, Merck, Siemens Healthineers, Wiagen, Deutsche Post an Volkswagen are advancing 1 to 2.5%.Commerzbank is declining 1.9%. Vonovia is down 1.8% and BMW is lower by about 1.4%. Infineon Technologies is down 1.25% after it agreed to acquire Marvell Technology's automotive ethernet business for about $2.5 billion.Deutsche Telekom and SAP are down 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Adidas, Daimler Truck Holding and Porsche Automobil are modestly lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX