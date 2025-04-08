Infineon's stock has fallen to €24.92, reflecting a daily loss of 0.78% and continuing a downward trend that began last week when shares traded above €30. This significant decline coincides with a broader selloff in the technology sector, which market observers attribute to uncertainty following Donald Trump's election victory. The semiconductor giant's shares, along with those of other industry players like Dutch equipment manufacturer ASML, have broken through long-standing support levels, accelerating the downward momentum. Despite this challenging market environment, the Munich-based DAX company maintains its focus on strategic expansion in the automotive sector.

$2.5 Billion Automotive Technology Acquisition

The semiconductor manufacturer has announced a significant acquisition, agreeing to purchase Marvell Technology's Automotive Ethernet business for $2.5 billion. This strategic investment strengthens Infineon's position as a leading global provider of semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry, complementing its already market-leading microcontroller business, which achieved a 13.5% global market share in 2024. The acquired technology portfolio includes PHY transceivers, switches, and bridges supporting network data rates from the current standard of 100 Mbps up to 10 Gbps-key technologies for communication in software-defined vehicles. The business is expected to generate $225-250 million in revenue in 2025 with approximately 60% gross margin and has an order pipeline of roughly $4 billion through 2030.

