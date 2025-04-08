Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, excluding Quebec.

The Final Prospectus allows the Company to qualify the distribution of up to C$100,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof during the 25-month period that the Final Prospectus remains effective.

The Final Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with the flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions. Should the Company decide to offer securities under the Final Prospectus, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds from such offering, will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplement(s) to the Final Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

Access to the Final Prospectus and any future amendments or prospectus supplement(s) thereto will be provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus. The Final Prospectus is now accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company will make any prospectus supplement(s) to the Final Prospectus accessible on SEDAR+ and will issue a subsequent news release when such prospectus supplement is available. Alternatively, an electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus, and any future amendments or prospectus supplement(s), may be obtained, without charge, from the Company by email at alan@cabralgold.com or by telephone at 604-676-5660, by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

The securities referenced in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 11.11Mt @ 0.48 g/t gold (171,883oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 12.22Mt @ 0.39 g/t gold (151,608oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated 12th October 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material is based on the NI 43-101 estimate released on 21st October 2024.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer gold workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Final Prospectus, any related prospectus supplement filing, and the Company issuing future news releases. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be", "intends", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended including without limitation those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

