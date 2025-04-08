NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
Name
Kevin Murphy
Reason for the notification
Position/status
President Chief Executive Officer
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
Nature of the transaction
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$132.276
or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
USD United States Dollar
68
or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
$8,994.768
assuming price and volume as at the date of grant
Date of the transaction
2025-04-04; UTC time
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
Name
William Brundage
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
Nature of the transaction
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$132.276
or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
USD United States Dollar
68
or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
$8,994.768
assuming price and volume as at the date of grant
Date of the transaction
2025-04-04; UTC time
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
Name
Michael Jacobs
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Senior Vice President
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
Nature of the transaction
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$132.276
or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
USD United States Dollar
68
or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
$8,994.768
assuming price and volume as at the date of grant
Date of the transaction
2025-04-04; UTC time
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
Name
Jake Schlicher
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Strategy Officer
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
Nature of the transaction
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$132.276
or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
USD United States Dollar
68
or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
$8,994.768
assuming price and volume as at the date of grant
Date of the transaction
2025-04-04; UTC time
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
Name
Allison Stirrup
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
Nature of the transaction
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$132.276
or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
USD United States Dollar
68
or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
$8,994.768
assuming price and volume as at the date of grant
Date of the transaction
2025-04-04; UTC time
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
Name
Matthew Stirrup
Reason for the notification
Position/status
This notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. The relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities being Allison Stirrup, Chief Human Resources Officer
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
Nature of the transaction
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$132.276
or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
USD United States Dollar
68
or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
$8,994.768
assuming price and volume as at the date of grant
Date of the transaction
2025-04-04; UTC time
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
Name
William Thees
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
Nature of the transaction
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$132.276
or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
USD United States Dollar
68
or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
$8,994.768
assuming price and volume as at the date of grant
Date of the transaction
2025-04-04; UTC time
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
Name
John Williams
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Senior Vice President
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
Nature of the transaction
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$132.276
or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
USD United States Dollar
68
or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
$8,994.768
assuming price and volume as at the date of grant
Date of the transaction
2025-04-04; UTC time
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Contacts:
Investor Inquiries:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111
Media Inquiries:
Christine Dwyer, Senior Director Communications and Public Relations +1 757 469 5813