NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $132.276 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar 68 or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,994.768 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-04; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $132.276 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar 68 or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,994.768 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-04; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Michael Jacobs 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $132.276 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar 68 or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,994.768 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-04; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $132.276 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar 68 or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,994.768 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-04; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Allison Stirrup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $132.276 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar 68 or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,994.768 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-04; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Matthew Stirrup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status This notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. The relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities being Allison Stirrup, Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $132.276 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar 68 or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,994.768 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-04; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $132.276 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar 68 or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,994.768 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-04; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name John Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $132.276 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar 68 or, if higher, such volume (subject to a maximum of 100) that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,994.768 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-04; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

