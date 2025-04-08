PEPSICO® EXTENDS ITS PARTNERSHIP AS UEFA WOMEN'S FOOTBALL PARTNER THROUGH 2030

PepsiCo is continuing to champion the future of football by powering the passion of players, fans, and communities across the globe

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of PepsiCo's most iconic brands - Pepsi®, Lay's®, and Gatorade® - are strengthening their commitments to the growth and future of football by extending their UEFA Women's Football partnership through 2030. As the first UEFA Champions League partner to commit to Women's Football in 2019, PepsiCo is now the first UEFA Women's Football partner to renew its commitment for the next cycle, further cementing its role as a leader in expanding the sport's global reach and inspiring the next generation of football fandom. With record-breaking viewership and surging participation, women's football is entering a new era of growth, and PepsiCo is committed to accelerating its momentum. Over the last few years, the game has expanded at an exponential rate, attracting new audiences while deepening engagement among existing sports fans worldwide. This marks a pivotal moment for PepsiCo to further expand its partnership portfolio, leveraging this rapid evolution to fuel passion for the game while driving brand and commercial growth.

As a long-term UEFA Women's Football partner, PepsiCo holds exclusive rights to both the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) from 2025-2030 and the UEFA Women's EURO 2029. With the newly introduced format of the UWCL making 2025 a defining year for the sport, PepsiCo will kick off the next cycle of its partnership by delivering a bold lineup of initiatives - spanning grassroots football to Europe's top leagues - designed to elevate the game and create unforgettable experiences for fans and players alike.

Passion for Entertainment

Building on Pepsi's ownership of pre-match entertainment, Pepsi is excited to extend its "Kick-Off Show" to the UWCL Final starting from the 2025/26 season and at the UEFA Women's EURO Final 2029. Pepsi will co-create a high-energy show combining music, fan engagement, and football culture to build excitement before kickoff. This activation, developed in partnership with UEFA, will unite fans and players in a shared celebration of the sport.

Beyond the finals, Pepsi will bring immersive entertainment to every UWCL knockout round from the quarter final onwards, featuring Pepsi-branded in-stadium activations, live performances, and fan-powered experiences designed to fuel excitement before kickoff. With Pepsi at the heart of the action, every match will start with a moment fans won't forget.

Passion for the Fandom

Lay's is also set to continue elevating the game-watching experience, making it unthinkable to enjoy football without the brand. Whether in the stands or at home, Lay's is committed to making every match a shared, unforgettable moment. Through the brand's global football platform "No Lay's, No Game", Lay's will deepen its connection with fans, delivering exclusive digital content, and immersive in-stadium experiences that put a spotlight on those in the stands whose energy brings the beautiful game to life.

Additionally, Lay's has welcomed Alexia Putellas, known as La Reina of football, as one of its newest "No Lay's, No Game" brand ambassadors. As the captain of Spain's National Team, Putellas made history as the first player to win back-to-back UEFA Women's Player of the Year (2021, 2022) and Ballon d'Or Féminin (2021, 2022) titles. She further cemented her legacy by leading Spain to victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup (2023).

Passion to Play

Gatorade fuels the next generation of athletes, providing resources, training, and mentorship to help them get out and play. Through its global "Fuel Tomorrow" initiative, Gatorade is expanding access to the game by supporting grassroots programs, providing equipment and safe playing spaces, and investing in coaching development.

As part of its renewed UEFA partnership, Gatorade will also showcase its impact on players, teams, and referees. The brand will continue backing UEFA's elite referee program while maintaining a strong sideline presence at UWCL and UEFA Women's EURO matches, ensuring athletes are fueled for peak performance.

"For over 50 years, football culture has been in our DNA, championing players and fans alike through partnerships, campaigns, and communities that celebrate the spirit of the game," said Adam Warner, Vice President Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships at PepsiCo. "Football is a global passion, and PepsiCo is uniquely positioned to continue creating moments that inspire fans and drive growth for our business and brands. Extending our partnership with UEFA Women's Football harnesses the power, resources, and scale of three iconic brands to further elevate the sport."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: "As women's football continues to reach new heights, we're delighted to extend our fruitful partnership with PepsiCo and its iconic brands, Lay's and Gatorade. PepsiCo's longstanding commitment to growing the game aligns seamlessly with UEFA's new Women's Football Strategy - driving investment, visibility and growth at all levels of the football pyramid. Together, we will continue to elevate the women's game, inspiring the next generation of players and fans alike."

Since first partnering with UEFA in 2015, PepsiCo has been dedicated to expanding access and opportunities in football through its brands Lay's, Gatorade, and Pepsi reinforcing PepsiCo's commitment to growing the game for all players.

