Tesla's stock has plummeted to below $200, marking a dramatic 50% decline from its peak earlier this year. The electric vehicle manufacturer faced particularly severe losses in recent trading periods, with drops between 10-18%. This downward spiral intensified following US President Donald Trump's announcement of comprehensive tariff increases, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk described as having "significant" impact on the company. Despite their well-publicized friendship, Musk's personal appeal to Trump to withdraw the tariffs proved unsuccessful, marking their first major public disagreement. The stock closed at $233.29 on Monday, representing a yearly loss exceeding 42%. JPMorgan analysts have maintained their "Underweight" rating, citing "unprecedented reputational damage" reflected in the share price, and lowered their price target to $120.

Strategic Responses to Market Challenges

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Tesla ?

The company's struggles are compounded by disappointing delivery numbers, with a 13% year-over-year decline to 336,681 vehicles in the first quarter. Tesla faces particular difficulties in China, where sales dropped 20% as local competitors gain ground with more affordable models. In response to these challenges, Tesla has implemented strategic price adjustments across its product lineup, recently introducing a less expensive "Long Range All-Wheel Drive" variant of its redesigned "Juniper" Model Y in North America, following a similar move in the German market in February. However, analysts note that with a price-to-earnings ratio of 85, the stock remains fundamentally overvalued, suggesting potential for further declines.

Ad

Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Tesla analysis...