WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):Earnings: -$2.853 billion in Q2 vs. -$5.908 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.30 in Q2 vs. -$6.85 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $543 million or $0.63 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $38.588 billion in Q2 vs. $37.052 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX