Classover Holdings, Inc.: Classover Developing Next-Gen AI Powered Tutoring Platform

Classover is training its AI tutor agents using a proprietary dataset of over 300,000 hours of real teacher-student interactions.

The platform aims to deliver a "Netflix for Learning" type of experience, offering students unlimited access to AI-led lessons anytime, anywhere, through a monthly subscription.

With an American-first job creation model built on a network of hundreds of U.S.-based teachers and instructors, Classover supports local U.S. employment and maintains minimal exposure to tariffs or global supply chain risks.

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW), a leader in live, interactive online learning operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary Class Over Inc. ("Classover"), announced today the development of a next-generation artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tutoring platform designed to make high-quality education more accessible, personalized, and affordable for students everywhere. The new service will offer unlimited access to AI agent-led lessons across a wide range of academic and enrichment subjects, available anytime through a simple monthly subscription.

At the core of this innovation is a robust proprietary education dataset - over 300,000 hours of interactive teaching captured from real-time sessions between professional instructors and students. These live, human-to-human learning moments form the foundation for training Classover's AI tutor agents: intelligent, on-screen teaching assistants capable of guiding students through lessons with structure, clarity, and human-like interactivity.

"Just as AI companies train their models using massive social media datasets, we're using real teaching interactions to build AI tutors that actually know how to teach," said Hui Luo, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Classover Holdings and Founder and CEO of Classover. "We view this as the future of education: scalable, intelligent, and designed to support every student on their own learning path."

Students will be able to explore a vast library of AI-led lessons on demand-covering everything from algebra and science to creative writing, piano, and public speaking. The experience is designed to feel like joining a real, dynamic classroom-but on their own schedule, and at their own pace.

As the global tutoring market continues to grow rapidly, traditional models remain expensive, inconsistent, or out of reach for many families. Classover's flat-fee subscription model seeks to break that barrier-making personalized, high-quality tutoring accessible to far more students than ever before.

Classover's educational expertise is built on a network of hundreds of U.S.-based teachers and instructors who have delivered interactive live classes to students nationwide. This foundation not only provides high-quality data to train Classover's AI agents, but also supports local employment and ensures operational stability-with minimal exposure to tariffs or global supply chain disruptions.

"This is the next generation of innovative edtech," said Luo. "By combining world-class teaching data with AI technology, we're creating a platform that can scale globally-without sacrificing quality, care, or the human touch. Our mission is to help every student, no matter where they are, learn better."

Pilot programs for the new tutoring platform are expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026, with full public launch expected in 2026.

About Classover

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, Classover has rapidly emerged as a leader in educational technology, specializing in live online courses for K-12 students worldwide. Offering a diverse curriculum tailored to different learning levels and interests, Classover empowers students through personalized instruction, innovative course design, and cutting-edge AI technology. From creativity-driven programs to competitive test preparation, Classover is dedicated to redefining education through accessible, high-quality learning experiences.

