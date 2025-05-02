CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).In the GreenClassover Holdings, Inc. (KIDZ) is up over 65% at $8.85. CAMP4 THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION (CAMP) is up over 17% at $2.20. Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 16% at $1.38. Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) is up over 13% at $3.37. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is up over 10% at $107.90. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is up over 10% at $52.23. Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) is up over 9% at $438.00. NPK International Inc. (NPKI) is up over 9% at $6.61. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is up over 9% at $2.48. HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) is up over 6% at $3.17.In the RedBlock, Inc. (XYZ) is down over 20% at $46.44. Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is down over 18% at $1.07. Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is down over 17% at $4.50. NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS) is down over 17% at $1.91. Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is down over 16% at $191.20. Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) is down over 14% at $3.51. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is down over 13% at $5.39. Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) is down over 13% at $3.90. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) is down over 12% at $47.40. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is down over 6% at $2.42.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX