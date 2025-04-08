MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - In the early hours of Tuesday, a new crew headed for the International Space Station aboard Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft.The spacecraft, carrying American astronaut Jonny Kim and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, launched at 1:47 a.m. ET from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.At 4:57 a.m. ET, the Soyuz MS-27 docked to the International Space Station's Prichal module, NASA said.Hatch opening is scheduled for 7:20 a.m. ET.The trio will join Expedition 72 aboard the Space Station, which includes American astronauts Nichole Ayers, Anne McClain, and Don Pettit; Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Kirill Peskov, and Ivan Vagner.The newly arrived crew members will spend approximately eight months aboard the orbital laboratory, and are set to return to Earth in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX