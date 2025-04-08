WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A CDC response team has been redeployed to Texas to support the state's efforts to control the measles outbreak.The team was deployed after Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. held discussions with Texas state health officials.Kennedy Jr. visited Texas on Sunday to comfort the family of 8-year-old Daisy Hildebrand, who became the second child victim of the measles outbreak in Texas.Six-year-old Kayley Fehr died in February, days after the contagious disease broke out in Gaines County.A total of 642 cases of measles have been confirmed across 22 states in the U.S. 499 of those cases have been reported in Texas.'In early March, I deployed a CDC team to bolster local and state capacity for response across multiple Texas regions, supply pharmacies and Texas run clinics with needed MMR vaccines and other medicines and medical supplies, work with local schools and healthcare facilities to support contact investigations, and to reach out to communities, including faith leaders, to answer any questions or respond to locations seeking healthcare,' Kennedy Jr. said in a statement posted on X.The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine, according to the Health Secretary. He said he has spoken to state Governor Greg Abbott, and offered the Department of Health and Human Services' continued support. 'At his request, we have redeployed CDC teams to Texas. We will continue to follow Texas' lead and to offer similar resources to other affected jurisdictions'.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX