Greene Concepts Inc.: BE WATER Distribution and Reach Significantly Expanding with New Walmart Orders

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is proud to announce it has secured new purchase orders from Walmart for its premium BE WATER 6-packs. These orders will extend distribution through eight (8) additional Walmart distribution centers across the United States, marking a significant leap in the company's national retail presence.

This expansion builds on the strong foundation Greene Concepts has already established with Walmart stores across North and South Carolina, where BE WATER has earned a loyal following for its crisp, refreshing taste and commitment to wellness. The new orders reflect growing consumer demand for high-quality, health-focused beverages and underscore Walmart's confidence in the BE WATER brand as a staple in its beverage lineup.

The eight (8) additional Walmart distribution centers include:

Glendale, AZ

Woodland Park, CO

Davenport, FL

Tucker, GA

Joliet, IL

Baton Rouge, LA

Troutman, NC

Hobbs, NM

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "These new purchase orders mark another major milestone in our national expansion efforts. While we've seen tremendous momentum in the Southeast, this step accelerates our reach into diverse markets from the Southwest to the Midwest and beyond. This aligns perfectly with the expansion strategy we outlined in our March 20, 2025 press release, and it's a testament to the hard work of our team and the strength of our brand."

Mr. Greene continues, "We're incredibly grateful to Walmart for their continued trust in Greene Concepts and the BE WATER brand. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to our loyal customers and dedicated shareholders who have championed our mission from the start. As we deepen our integration into Walmart's world-class distribution system, we're enhancing logistics, streamlining supply chain efficiency, and bringing the pure, revitalizing experience of BE WATER to more communities nationwide."

BE WATER stands out in the competitive bottled water market as a premium artesian water sourced from a pristine natural aquifer beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Bottled at Greene Concepts' state-of-the-art facility in Marion, North Carolina, BE WATER is designed to support total body health and wellness, offering consumers a refreshing alternative to sugary drinks and artificial additives. The company's commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainable practices further enhances its appeal to environmentally conscious shoppers.

This expansion comes at a pivotal time as the demand for premium hydration options continues to rise. Industry reports indicate that the U.S. bottled water market is projected to surpass $30 billion by 2027, driven by consumer preferences for healthier, eco-friendly beverage choices. With this latest move, Greene Concepts is well-positioned to capture a larger share of this growing market while reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the wellness beverage sector.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

