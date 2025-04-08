Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press releases on March 13, 2025 and April 4, 2025, it has completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation was effective at the opening of markets on April 8, 2025. Immediately prior to the Consolidation there 115,830,277 common shares outstanding (the "Common Shares"). Following the Consolidation, the Company has 23,166,059 Common Shares outstanding. No fractional Common Shares were issued as any fractional share was rounded to the nearest whole number. The new CUSIP number is 74624T206 and the new ISIN number is CA74624T2065. The Company's name and stock symbol were not changed in connection with the Consolidation.

The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, has sent a letter of transmittal to registered shareholders who hold their Common Shares in certificated form. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how to surrender share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares to the transfer agent. The transfer agent will forward to each registered shareholder who has sent the required documents a new share certificate representing the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares to which the registered shareholder is entitled. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have Common Shares registered in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation, will not receive, or be required to submit, a letter of transmittal and will automatically receive their post-Consolidation Common Shares. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through an intermediary are encouraged to contact their intermediaries if they have any questions.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a leader in fast-casual cafe / bakeries in British Columbia, driving retail expansion in vibrant communities across Canada and beyond. Purebread is committed to crafting exceptional food experiences and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

