Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Tatenda Muhle to provide Chief Financial Officer (CFO) services.

Tatenda Muhle, CPA, is an accomplished financial accountant; specializing in reporting, group consolidations, and IFRS/US GAAP compliance. He has extensive experience in managing audits, preparing financial statements, and advising on complex transactions like IPOs and business combinations. Tatenda excels in financial analysis, risk management, and internal control improvements, mentoring teams and collaborating across industries such as mining, energy, and manufacturing.

Mr. Muhle brings a practical, solutions-driven approach to financial oversight, and will support the Company on a part-time basis. His appointment aligns with Purebread's focus on maintaining disciplined financial management as the business continues to evolve.

There are no changes to the Board of Directors or other Executive Officers of the Company in connection with this appointment.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a leader in fast-casual cafe / bakeries in British Columbia, driving retail expansion in vibrant communities across Canada and beyond. Purebread is committed to crafting exceptional food experiences and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information and updated investor presentation, please visit www.purebreadbrands.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256656

SOURCE: Purebread Brands Inc.