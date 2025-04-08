Irvine, California and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Corporation"), a leading developer of quantum-powered cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its U.S. subsidiary, Quantum eMotion America (QeMA), based in Irvine, California. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in QeM's international expansion, aimed at accelerating sales, partnerships, and business development across the U.S. cybersecurity landscape.

California was selected for QeM's first American office due to its dynamic tech ecosystem, access to world-class talent, strategic global connectivity, and robust support for innovative enterprises. Irvine, in particular, offers proximity to key defense, enterprise, and academic hubs, positioning QeMA for strong and sustainable growth.

As part of this expansion, QeM is also pleased to announce the appointment of John Young, MBA, as Chief Operating Officer of Quantum eMotion America. Young brings over 35 years of experience in cybersecurity and IT operations, having held senior roles at Fortune 50 companies, including IBM and McDonnell Douglas. Notably, he is one of only 11 professionals globally to hold all nine ISC2 cybersecurity certifications. Young is also a current board member of Quantum eMotion.

"Southern California offers the perfect launchpad for our U.S. expansion-combining a world-class cybersecurity ecosystem, access to defense and enterprise markets, and a deep, diverse tech talent pool," said Young. "With top universities, strategic proximity to Asia and Silicon Valley, and strong support for international startups, it's where innovation meets opportunity. This isn't just an office-it's a growth engine."

Francis Bellido, President and CEO of Quantum eMotion, added: "This is a pivotal moment for our company. Our technology is ready for commercialization, and we're entering the market at a time when cybercriminal activity-and awareness of the quantum threat-is rapidly escalating. With John Young at the helm of our U.S. operations, we're confident in our ability to scale rapidly and deliver cutting-edge solutions to help secure digital communications now and in the post-quantum era."

Quantum eMotion is redefining secure communications with its proprietary quantum random number generation (QRNG) technology-designed to future-proof systems against both classical and quantum cyber threats.

About Quantum eMotion

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Krown Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247758

SOURCE: Quantum eMotion Corp.