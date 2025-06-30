Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the conversion of $350,000 in debt into equity and an additional investment of $350,000 in Greybox Solutions Inc., strengthening its position as the second-largest shareholder in the company.

This strategic investment, made at an attractive valuation, reflects QeM's strong confidence in Greybox's rapid growth trajectory and unique position in the fast-evolving Remote Care Management and Digital Therapeutics (DTx) sector. Greybox's recent launch of the secure TakeCareTM platform across Quebec leading rehabilitation centers has led to strategic commercial wins, positioning the company as a rising leader in digital health with a scalable, value-based model across Canada and beyond.

"Digital therapeutics are transforming how chronic diseases are managed and patient care is delivered," said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Greybox has demonstrated the ability to innovate, scale, and attract world-class partners. We believe this is a rare and timely opportunity to strengthen our strategic alignment with a company poised for exponential growth."

QeM's proprietary cybersecurity platform, Sentry-Q, underpins the TakeCareTM security architecture. Built around QeM's patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) technology and post-quantum encryption, Sentry-Q ensures data confidentiality, treatment integrity, and system reliability-core requirements for scaling DTx platforms in clinical environments.

Pierre Bérubé, CEO of Greybox Solutions, commented: "We're proud to deepen our partnership with Quantum eMotion-not only as a strategic cybersecurity provider, but now also as a significant shareholder. Their Sentry-Q quantum solution plays a vital role in securing our TakeCareTM platform as we expand across healthcare networks. Welcoming QeM to our cap table reinforces a shared vision: that the future of digital therapeutics must be built on trusted, quantum-safe infrastructure. The appointment of Francis Bellido to the Board of Directors of Greybox will also bring a unique experience-based expertise and direct access to a large network in the healthcare industry."

As the DTx market is projected to grow at over 20% CAGR globally, QeM's investment not only reinforces its role as a cybersecurity leader in healthcare but also unlocks strategic exposure to a transformative sector reshaping global healthcare delivery

About Greybox Solutions

Greybox Solutions is a growing Montreal-based health technology company specializing in innovative software development to improve patients' lives. Its mission is to find digital transformation solutions to address healthcare system challenges and reduce the burden of managing chronic illnesses. Greybox distributes its digital health platform, TakeCareTM to redefine the relationship between patients and their healthcare team.

About QeM

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

