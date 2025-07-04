Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp., (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a developer of quantum-secure technologies, announces an amendment to its stock option plan, approved by the Board on 16 May 2025 and ratified by the shareholders of the Corporation at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 26 June 2025, in order to increase from 15,000,000 to 24,750,000 the maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance upon exercise of stock options. The stock option plan was also updated to clarify certain terms and ensure compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About QeM

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

