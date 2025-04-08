CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved on Tuesday after several sessions of massive losses. Optimism that the U.S. may soften its stance on trade tariffs supported the rally. Markets now wait for the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday as well as inflation updates later in the week.Wall Street Futures have rebounded. European benchmarks are also trading with strong gains. Asian bourses also staged an emphatic rebound.The six-currency Dollar Index has edged lower after two successive days of gains. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices recorded mild gains after massive losses over the past few sessions. Gold surged ahead after recent losses. Cryptocurrencies also posted strong gains.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 38,701.50, up 1.94% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,139.90, up 1.53% Germany's DAX at 20,110.20, up 1.76% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,843.95, up 1.84% France's CAC 40 at 7,031.23, up 1.50% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,731.05, up 1.60% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 33,008.50, up 6.01% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,510.00, up 2.27% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,145.55, up 1.58% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,127.68, up 1.51%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0928, down 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.2756, down 1.04% USD/JPY at 146.91, up 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6045, up 0.07% USD/CAD at 1.4194, down 0.17% Dollar Index at 103.15, down 0.10%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.156%, down 0.02% Germany at 2.6195%, up 0.83% France at 3.375%, down 0.38% U.K. at 4.6390%, up 0.30% Japan at 1.277%, up 1.35%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $64.39, up 0.28%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $60.93, up 0.38%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,023.49, up 1.68%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $79,116.55, up 2.45% Ethereum at $1,571.29, up 4.89% XRP at $1.89, up 5.89% BNB at $558.40, up 2.52% Solana at $109.40, up 8.05%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX