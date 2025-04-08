Sensata's new STPS500 Series PyroFuse is a cutting-edge pyrotechnic circuit breaker designed for rapid and reliable protection in high-voltage applications.

The PyroFuse offers exceptional performance with a high continuous current-carrying capability of up to 500A and a rapid disconnect time of less than 1 millisecond.

Ideal for automotive, charging, aerospace, and industrial systems, the PyroFuse ensures enhanced safety and reliability with its high breaking capacity and excellent post-isolation resistance.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced the launch of its PyroFuse, a pyrotechnic circuit breaker that improves safety in high-voltage applications up to 1000V with fast interrupt time in a small and lightweight package. The STPS500 series PyroFuse provides rapid and reliable protection against damage from short circuit or accident-related electrical shock events for automotive, charging, aerospace, and industrial systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250408534292/en/

The STPS500 series PyroFuse is engineered to provide rapid and reliable protection for automotive, charging, aerospace, and industrial systems.

As electrification across industries increases system currents, voltages, and associated risks, the PyroFuse addresses the critical need for advanced safety solutions to protect high-voltage systems and ensure operational reliability. Sensata's STPS500 series PyroFuse quickly disconnects the load in the event of a short circuit or accident, safeguarding both the vehicle occupants and electrical system. Compared to traditionally used thermal fuses, Sensata's PyroFuse offers faster and more reliable circuit interruption, providing immediate protection against electrical faults with a disconnect time of less than 1 millisecond.

The PyroFuse features a high breaking capacity, capable of interrupting currents of up to 20,000A at 500V and 16,000A at 1000V, offering exceptional protection in high-energy environments. Additionally, it can handle up to 500A of continuous current at 1000V, delivering robust performance in demanding applications.

Key features and benefits of Sensata's STPS500 series PyroFuse include:

Superior Sealing Performance : Enhanced arc suppression prevents the release of gases during a breaking event, protecting other components around the device.

: Enhanced arc suppression prevents the release of gases during a breaking event, protecting other components around the device. Pairing with Sensata Contactors : Leveraging Sensata's portfolio of high voltage contactors allows for optimization of technical requirements for both devices, paired in-house validation testing, and the ability for OEMs to partner with one supplier for both product needs.

: Leveraging Sensata's portfolio of high voltage contactors allows for optimization of technical requirements for both devices, paired in-house validation testing, and the ability for OEMs to partner with one supplier for both product needs. Excellent Post-Isolation Resistance : Maintains high isolation resistance over 50M? at 1000V after breaking, ensuring continued safety and reliability.

: Maintains high isolation resistance over 50M? at 1000V after breaking, ensuring continued safety and reliability. Compact and Lightweight Design: Integrates seamlessly into existing systems without adding significant weight or bulk, making it ideal for space-constrained applications.

Mark McBrine, Product Line Owner, Electrification at Sensata Technologies, said: "Our new PyroFuse provides rapid and reliable protection in high-voltage applications, enhancing system safety and reliability. This launch highlights our commitment to safety, performance, and innovation in vehicle electrification."

Visit Sensata Technologies at ACT Expo from April 28-30 in booth 6811 to learn more about its PyroFuse and innovations in high-voltage switching, sensing, protection, charging control, and power distribution.

For more information about Sensata's STPS500 PyroFuse, visit www2.sensata.com/pyrofuse

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 18,000 employees and global operations in 14 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook,Instagram and X

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250408534292/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James Entwistle

+1 (508) 954-1561

jentwistle@sensata.com

Media Contact:

Leila Beardsmore

+1 (805) 452-2165

leila.beardsmore@sensata.com