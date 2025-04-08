Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC Pink: SING) subsidiary Boston Solar, a premium provider in the solar energy market, announced today exceptional Q1 2025 performance with $9.1 million in new contracts, defying broader market challenges and positioning the company for strategic expansion.

The company achieved $5.2 million in residential contracts and $3.9 million in commercial agreements during the first quarter, marking its strongest residential performance since 2022. This growth trajectory has continued into April, according to company executives.

"Our premium positioning and strategic supply chain decisions are proving to be significant advantages in today's market," said Wil Ralston, CEO at SinglePoint. "While other industry players are facing margin compression, our focus on high-quality, U.S.-manufactured components has created a defensible competitive moat."

Policy Shifts Creating Competitive Advantage

The Company attributes part of its success to changing trade policies. Solar tariffs on Chinese imports, first implemented in 2019 and recently reinforced, have created favorable conditions for SinglePoint's business model. As a provider of U.S. assembled components from premier distribution partners, the Company is largely insulated from these import challenges.

Even with projected price increases from distributors, SinglePoint maintains strong margins. The company's business model of focusing on higher-end, mostly U.S.-assembled products has created a significant defensive moat against competitors who rely on cheaper imported components and are now facing margin compression.

Energy Infrastructure Thesis Validated

SinglePoint's core business thesis continues to gain validation as energy demand outpaces available infrastructure. With 70-80% of consumer energy costs tied to transmission infrastructure, the Company's solar solutions offer compelling economics by eliminating miles of infrastructure costs.

"We're essentially replacing miles of transmission infrastructure with just a few feet of electrical connections," Ralston explained. "This fundamental efficiency becomes increasingly valuable as grid constraints intensify nationwide. Consumers are looking to secure their energy pricing and access to energy as grid continue to be constrained."

Strategic Consolidation Opportunity

Looking ahead, SinglePoint sees the current market environment as an opportunity for strategic growth through acquisitions. As competitors with thinner margins face increasing pressure from tariffs and changing market dynamics, the Company is positioning itself to acquire premium market leaders across key regions.

"We believe this is an unprecedented moment to accelerate our strategic growth plans," Ralston added. "Our strong performance against market headwinds has created a foundation for expansion that we're actively pursuing."

About Boston Solar - www.bostonsolar.us

Boston Solar is a premier solar provider serving residential and commercial customers throughout Massachusetts. The company has established a reputation for quality installations, comprehensive customer service, and deep expertise in navigating the complex landscape of solar incentives and financing options in the Northeast market.

About SinglePoint Inc. www.singlepoint.com

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247733

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.