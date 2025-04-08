WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Tuesday announced the appointment of Brian Newman as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 21. The company also appointed Amy Compton-Phillips as executive vice president and chief medical officer from May 19.Shares of CVS Health are increasing in the pre-market trading.Brian Newman will take over as Chief Financial Officer from Tom Cowhey, who will become a strategic advisor to President and CEO David Joyner from May 12.Newman has most recently worked as Executive Vice President and CFO of United Parcel Service. Newman had also worked 26 years at PepsiCo.Compton-Phillips was most recently Chief Physician Executive of Press Ganey. Compton-Phillips will report to David Joyner.The company expects its 2025 full-year financial performance to meet or exceed its earlier forecast.In the pre-market trading, CVS Health is 8.21% higher at $69.09 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX