Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Leandro Sastre as Vice President of Exploration. Leandro brings extensive expertise in mineral exploration, with a deep understanding of the geology of the Dominican Republic, making him a valuable addition to the GoldQuest leadership team.

Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest Mining Corp., commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Leandro to GoldQuest. His extensive international experience, particularly in the Dominican Republic, will be instrumental in advancing our exploration strategy this year and beyond. Leandro's background with Barrick Gold and other major mining projects will significantly enhance our progress at Romero and guide the 2025 exploration program in the Tireo Belt."

Leandro Sastre is a highly accomplished geologist with 23 years of experience in the international mining sector. He has successfully led exploration teams across Latin America, including in the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Guyana, working on projects spanning all stages of development.

Most recently, Leandro served as Vice President of Exploration for Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region at Barrick Gold Corporation, where he oversaw exploration activities across multiple continents, including three world-class mines and several early-stage projects. His previous roles include Mineral Resource and Technical Services Manager at Barrick's Veladero Mine, Geology Manager, and Senior Geologist at Austral Gold Limited, among other key leadership positions.

Leandro holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the National University of Salta, Argentina, a Graduate Degree in Mineral Economics from the University of Chile and completed the Management Development Program at the University of Miami, USA. He is a Qualified Person (QP) under CIM guidelines and a Competent Person under the JORC Code. He is also a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists) and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to carry out the exploration programs reported in this release and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

