Focus Universal Inc. to Participate in Centri Capital Conference

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and SEC Financial Reporting AI-Driven Automation Software, today announced that it will attend the Centri Capital Conference 2025 held on April 22, 2025 at Nasdaq in New York City, NY. Management will be available to meet with institutional investors and potential SEC financial reporting software users and provide an overview of the Company and its products. Interested parties are invited to contact Centri Business Consulting or Focus Universal to schedule a meeting or for any additional information.

Universal Smart Device: Revolutionizing IoT

The company's universal smart device, Ubiquitor, is a groundbreaking solution capable of connecting to any sensor or a vast number of independent sensors, theoretically without limit. When a moderate number of sensors are connected, the cost of the Ubiquitor, averaged across the sensors, becomes negligible. The effective cost, which approaches that of the sensors alone, represents just a fraction of the material costs of traditional devices. Additionally, the Ubiquitor's efficiency and cost-effective attributes are evident when coupled with Focus' platform system, whereby development costs are a fraction of traditional device development requirements, resulting in substantial savings in both raw material and development costs.

Transforming IoT Infrastructure

The universal smart platform which builds IoT infrastructure eliminates redundancy in IoT hardware and software design. Instead of starting from scratch, engineers can begin their IoT projects with a foundation which is 90% complete. This approach allows different IoT devices to share 90% of the same hardware and software, significantly lowering costs and simplifying design processes. Moreover, Focus' innovative universal smart App replaces the need for multiple IoT-specific apps without compromising functionality. Engineers no longer need to design separate apps for each IoT device, streamlining App development and reducing costs. This enables us to offer IoT platform to customers at a price significantly lower than the cost of developing their own solutions.

A Commitment to Innovation & Sustainability

"As a company dedicated to technological advancement, we are proud to present the universal smart device (Ubiquitor), the universal smart IoT platform, and our fully automated SEC financial reporting AI-driven software," Dr. Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal, commented.

"We believe our SEC Financial Reporting software is 1,000 times faster than traditional manual methods, showcasing the power of automation and AI-driven innovation, "and Dr. Desheng Wang continued, "We are excited to demonstrate these groundbreaking technologies at Centri 2025, fulfilling our commitment to our shareholders and the global tech community. We invite prospective customers, investors and shareholders to experience firsthand the remarkable power, efficiency, and potential of our technology at Centri Capital Conference 2025. We believe ourselves to be fortunate that the new tariffs do not directly affect us. Our SEC financial reporting technology, which targets customers in the United States, and our Universal Smart IoT platform, which serves a global customer base, are both service-oriented businesses and therefore not subject to tariffs."

The Internet of Things (IoT) market size was valued at $540 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $3.30 Trillion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1%. A published Cisco Systems company survey had revealed that three-quarters of IoT projects are failing, and a similar Microsoft company survey reported 30% of IoT projects failed in the early proof-of-concept stage. Focus Universal developed the universal smart IoT technology aimed to overcome these challenges.

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and eight trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

For company inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

