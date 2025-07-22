Focus Universal Inc.: Focus Universal Set to Launch Customer Testing for Revolutionary One-Click SEC Reporting Software

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and SEC Financial Reporting proprietary AI-Driven Automation Software, is pleased to announce that Focus is scheduled begin customer testing of their fully automated SEC financial reporting software on August 30, 2025. The Company also plans to launch a technology roadshow to showcase this groundbreaking platform. Interested clients, partners, corporate filers, and investors are welcome to contact Focus Universal directly at info@focusuniversal.com or ir@focusuniversal.com for meetings and product demonstrations.

SEC financial reporting is traditionally a complex, costly, and time-consuming process. It includes:

Preparing consolidated financial statements,

Drafting SEC reports using various office software and / or burdensome company-wide systems,

Converting those documents into fully SEC-compliant files, and

Automated embedding of tags as required for regulatory filing.

For large organizations, this process can take thousands of person days. For small public companies, the entire process may take several weeks. Delays in filing can result in SEC reviews, enforcement actions, and significant penalties.

Currently, several companies offer semi-automated solutions that address only part of the tagging process as part of the entire process. Focus Universal, by contrast, has developed a fully automated, end-to-end solution powered by both automation and Variegated AI, whereby Focus believes the technology enables the computer to conduct the activities for which the computer is designed and optimal and allows the human to remain within the decision loop and center upon what the human excels.

With a single click, Focus' software can:

Retrieve financial statements from accounting platforms,

Reformat data into spreadsheets for consolidated financial reporting,

Automatically generate consolidated financials,

Populate the word-processed version of SEC filings,

Convert the documents to SEC-compliant versions via formatting, and

Automated embedding accurate requisite tags into the HTML file - with very limited manual input.

Built-in validation, including self-consistency and compliance checks, ensures accuracy and eliminates human error. Essentially, Focus believes what once took weeks of manual work can now be completed in minutes.

"I'm extremely proud of what our team has achieved. We sincerely believe this milestone represents a new era for SEC financial reporting," said Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal. "Unlike other companies offering partial automation, our solution provides a true one-click process from raw accounting data all the way to a complete SEC filing. After years of development, we believe we've solved the final challenge - full automated processing including the final edgarization and XBRL tagging."

According to recent industry analysis, the Financial Reporting Software Market was valued at US $13.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US $36.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.8%. The surge is driven by the increasing complexity of financial data, the high cost of compliance, and the need for scalable, efficient, and intelligent reporting tools. Focus believes this innovation does not replace the SEC-required review process but removes much of the labor-intensive, manual work, dramatically cutting preparation and revision time for public companies. As mentioned, Focus Universal cordially invites investors, industry experts, and public companies to explore potential collaborations or schedule a live demonstration during the upcoming roadshow.

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and eight trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets.

