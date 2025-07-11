Focus Universal Inc. Starts Internet of Things Production

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and SEC Financial Reporting AI-Driven Automation Software, is pleased to announce today that it has signed a contract with Shenzhen Donghui Precision Mold Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and officially commenced the mold tooling design for the Universal Smart Internet of Things (IoT) today. This marks a pivotal milestone in the commercialization of the Universal Smart IoT, a breakthrough that has been over two decades in the making.

Although IoT has long been recognized as a revolutionary technology with the potential to change the world-consistently ranking as the #1 transformative technology, however widespread adoption has been limited by high development costs and technical complexity. Focus Universal has dedicated over 20 years to researching and overcoming these barriers. The Universal Smart IoT, an innovative platform that radically simplifies IoT development and reduces its associated costs.

Unlike traditional IoT systems, where engineers continually start from scratch, Focus' platform provides a 90% pre-built foundation. Different IoT devices can now share 90% of the same hardware and software, substantially reducing development costs and complexity. This unique approach not only accelerates time-to-market but also democratizes access to IoT solutions.

Further enhancing this ecosystem is Focus Universal's Universal Smart Software Platform, which eliminates the need for multiple device-specific applications. Engineers no longer need to build separate apps for every IoT product-Focus' platform supports them all without sacrificing performance or functionality. This streamlined app development process significantly cuts costs and improves efficiency, allowing Focus to offer the IoT platform to customers at a fraction of the cost required to develop custom solutions.

One of Focus' most revolutionary products, the Ubiquitor, exemplifies this efficiency. It is capable of connecting to any sensor-inclusive of a large number of independent sensors-without theoretical limits. As more sensors are added, the average cost of the Ubiquitor per sensor becomes negligible. This results in an effective cost that approaches that of the sensors alone-already significantly lower than traditional devices. When used in conjunction with the universal platform, the total development cost is a fraction of conventional approaches, offering substantial savings in both raw materials and engineering time.

This milestone signals a new era for the Internet of Things. After two decades of innovation, we are now ready to move forward with full-scale production and commercialization. In doing so, we not only fulfill the promise to shareholders but also demonstrate to the world that deploying complex IoT technology can be as easy as plugging in an office phone. The platform provides both a competitive edge and cost savings even when compared to traditional, non-IoT devices-thanks to universal hardware and software shared across all sensors. Switching from one sensor to another requires no change to the underlying device's hardware or software, enabling true interoperability across devices.

The IoT market was valued at $0.54 trillion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $3.30 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 26.1%. Yet despite its promise, industry surveys reveal that a majority of IoT projects fail-Cisco reported a 75% failure rate, and Microsoft found that 30% of IoT projects fail at the proof-of-concept stage. Focus Universal's Universal Smart IoT technology was specifically developed to overcome these challenges and unlock the full potential of the IoT revolution.

