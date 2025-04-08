Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotech Company providing proprietary oral delivery platform via sublingual thin film strip technology, is proud to announce an update to the ongoing collaboration project with the Faculty of Kinesiology & Health Studies at the University of Regina on their National Football League (NFL) - funded medical cannabis research project to examine the effects of cannabinoids on sport concussion and pain management.

The NFL program, titled "Naturally Produced Cannabinoids for Pain Management and Neuroprotection from Concussion and Participation in Contact Sports" is led by Dr. J. Patrick Neary, exercise physiologist and professor in the Faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studies at the University of Regina.

As announced on May 29, 2024, RDT is participating in a randomized, two-arm clinical study, approved by Health Canada, which is part of the broader clinical program designed by a multidisciplinary team of cerebrovascular and neuro-physiologists, clinical psychologists, pharmacokineticists, and physicians from the Universities of Regina, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia (Kelowna).

The primary research objective of the study is to determine the relative oral bioavailability and other pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters of the non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) and its metabolites, when administered to a healthy young adult population using RDT's sublingual QuickStrip product, versus a standard oral (ingestible powder) formulation. The strips are rectangular oral thin films infused with cannabis extract, which, when placed under the tongue, dissolve and release the cannabis extract into the mucus membranes of the mouth. The project has moved into the critical clinical trial stage designed and now being implemented to provide the necessary analytical data to differentiate the impact of mucosal delivery to the blood steam with a traditional oral dosage protocol utilizing CBD as the active ingredient in the study.

"Rapid Dose Therapeutics have helped us navigate the Health Canada regulatory process and is providing precisely dosed CBD strips for our pharmacokinetic study," Dr. Neary stated. "This clinical trail, a part of the overall NFL funded research program, is being conducted with our research group at the University of Saskatchewan under the leadership of Dr. Jane Alcorn to investigate the bioavailability of CBD strips in comparison to an oral dose of CBD. This study will help us determine how the body interacts with a substance for the duration that it is in the body, for the two different methods of CBD ingestion, i.e., oral ingestion vs. strips. CBD is known to be neuroprotective (protects the brain), and anti-inflammatory. The results of this study will be exceedingly important from a therapeutical perspective and has the potential to change not only the lives of current and former NFL players, but also the lives of anyone who may suffer from a concussion," Dr. Neary suggested.

"We are excited to partner with the University of Regina on this study," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "This collaboration reinforces RDT's commitment to advancing the science of cannabinoids and their potential applications. The data generated from this study will help determine the efficacy of the QuickStrip and serve as the basis for subsequent clinical studies where RDT's QuickStrip can be included."

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient.

For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the Common Shared States. The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the Common Shared States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the Common Shared States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247766

SOURCE: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.