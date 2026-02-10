Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) ("RDT" or the "Company") , a Canadian biotechnology company focused on innovative drug delivery solutions, today announced the commercial launch of its Entourage Phytolab co-branded QuickStrip medical cannabis oral thin film in Brazil following regulatory approval for both manufacturing and distribution by Brazil's National Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA).

This milestone positions RDT among the first companies to introduce an oral dissolvable strip medical cannabis product to Brazil's healthcare market.

Brazil is poised to become one of the largest producers of medicinal cannabis worldwide with the adoption of the new cannabis legislation. On January 28, 2026, ANVISA announced:

"ANVISA unanimously approves rules that comply with Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) decision on the production of medical cannabis." Another innovation is the authorization of new pharmaceutical routes of administration. Previously, only nasal and oral routes were permitted. Based on existing scientific evidence, the regulation now authorizes dermatological, sublingual, buccal, and inhalation routes, expanding treatment adherence for patients with special conditions."

QuickStrip is a rapidly dissolving oral thin film that delivers a controlled dose of active medical ingredients through sublingual or buccal absorption, offering a reliable, discreet, and easy-to-use method of administration. The prescription-only product is designed to alleviate a wide range of ailments, including chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders, and neurological symptoms.

This expansion into Brazil was made possible through RDT's strategic partnership with Nexxions, its U.S.-based distribution and marketing partner. Leveraging its cross-border expertise, Nexxions has helped RDT navigate the complex Brazilian regulatory environment and secure market access, creating new opportunities for patients to obtain high-quality, consistent cannabis therapies in a market where barriers to entry remain high. Together, the companies aim to continue advancing cannabis-based therapies across South America.

"QuickStrip is a precise dosage, discrete solution provider for patients in Brazil," said Alan Mayo, Founder and President of Nexxions. "When Nexxions first learned that this breakthrough oral strip technology was being applied to cannabis, we knew it would be embraced. The simplicity, accuracy, and reliability of QuickStrip make it a natural fit for patients and physicians seeking more effective, high-quality, non-combustible cannabis-based therapies. Until now, patients have had limited access to these therapies, with most products being costly imported oils and capsules that can be slow-acting and inconsistent."

With a population of over 215 million, Brazil represents one of the largest healthcare markets in Latin America. The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has reported over 672,000 registered cannabis patients, an increase of 56% year over year, with numbers increasing rapidly due to evolving legislation and growing medical acceptance.

Key details regarding the cannabis landscape in Brazil as of early 2026:

Patients access cannabis through three main channels: importing with Anvisa authorization, purchasing at pharmacies (49 products registered as of early 2026), and, more recently, through patient associations allowed to cultivate. Regulatory Changes (2026): In late January 2026, Anvisa approved new regulations allowing patient associations, research institutes, and companies to cultivate cannabis with a THC content of up to 0.3%. These rules also expanded access for chronic diseases, whereas they were formerly restricted to severe, palliative cases.

In late January 2026, Anvisa approved new regulations allowing patient associations, research institutes, and companies to cultivate cannabis with a THC content of up to 0.3%. These rules also expanded access for chronic diseases, whereas they were formerly restricted to severe, palliative cases. Industry Scale: The Brazil medical cannabis market was valued at USD 856.53 Million in 2025 and is forecast to grow to USD 1,546.74 Million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.79% during the period 2026-2034. driven by rising patient demand and broader physician adoption with around 50,000 doctors actively prescribing cannabis-based medications.

RDT, through its partnership with Nexxions and Entourage Phytolab, is positioned to become a leader in this market, offering a solution that enhances patient outcomes while supporting the country's evolving healthcare needs.

QuickStrip addresses these unmet needs with several advantages:

Oral mucosal absorption provides rapid onset compared to oils and edibles.

Discreet and portable strip form eliminates stigma and supports on-the-go use.

Precise dosing enhances treatment consistency and physician control.

No need for inhalation, making it safer for patients with respiratory issues.

Caio Abreu, CEO of Entourage Phytolab, shared his enthusiasm after reviewing early trial data:

"We were impressed by how quickly patients experienced relief with QuickStrip - often within minutes - and the duration of benefit exceeded expectations. Until now, there has been nothing like this in the Brazilian market. The ease of use and discreet format will be a major advantage, especially for patients who struggle with swallowing pills or dislike the taste of oils. We see QuickStrip as the future of cannabis delivery, and we are proud that Entourage is the first to bring this innovation to Brazilian patients."

Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics, stated: "The regulatory approval and launch of QuickStrip exporting medical cannabis to Brazil under the Entourage Phytolab brand represents a significant milestone in our global growth strategy. We're proud to introduce an innovative therapeutic option that meets a real and growing demand for better medical care across Latin America."

Through its partnership with Nexxions and Entourage Brazil, RDT is well positioned to support the country's evolving healthcare needs with innovative solutions designed to enhance patient outcomes.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

About Nexxions

Nexxions is a U.S.-based strategic partner of RDT focused on worldwide distribution, commercialization, and patient access for cannabis therapeutics. With expertise in global compliance and cross-border trade, Nexxions connects qualified producers and manufacturers with international buyers, ensuring safe and reliable access to high-quality products.

About Entourage Phytolab

Entourage Phytolab is a Brazilian pharmaceutical company pioneering the development of cannabis-based medicines. Founded in 2015, the company has been commercializing formulations since 2023 for conditions such as epilepsy, chronic pain, insomnia, and arthritis. With its proprietary Fusionner technology, proven clinical efficacy, and international partnerships, Entourage expanded its portfolio with the launch of the Oral Film Strip in collaboration with Canada's Rapid Dose Therapeutics. Today, it stands as a leading reference in cannabinoid medicine in the Americas, ensuring safe, accessible, and evidence-based patient care.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

