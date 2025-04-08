Keller Group Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
8 April 2025
Keller Group plc
Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting
Keller Group plc ("Keller", the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.00am on Wednesday 14 May 2025 ("AGM 2025") at 4 Kingdom Street, Paddington Central, London W2 6BD.
In connection with this, the following documents have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:
· Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 ("Annual Report 2024")
· Notice of AGM 2025
· Proxy Form (for shareholders on the register of members)
· Form of Direction (for employee shareholders)
· Notice of Availability
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of these documents have been submitted, where appropriate, to the National Storage Mechanism via the FCA's Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
We have also submitted the Annual Report 2024 in the electronic reporting format required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DGTR") 4.1.14R; and the Annual Report 2024 and the Notice of AGM 2025 are now available to view on the Investors section of the Company's website at Investor centre | Keller Group plc.
The Board is keen to ensure that shareholders are able to exercise their right to participate in the meeting. Details on how to submit a proxy vote electronically, by post, online through CREST or Proxymity are set out in the Notice of AGM 2025.
Should shareholders wish to ask any questions of the Board relating to the business of the AGM 2025, they are encouraged to email their questions in advance to secretariat@keller.com or send them by post to the Company's registered office for the attention of the Company Secretary.
In accordance with DGTR 6.3.5R, this announcement contains information in the Appendix about the principal risks and uncertainties, the Directors' responsibility statement and note 29 to the accounts on related party transactions. This information has been extracted in full unedited text from the Annual Report 2024. This material should be read in conjunction with and is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report 2024. References to page numbers and notes in the Appendix refer to those in the Annual Report 2024. A condensed set of financial statements was appended to the Keller's preliminary results announcement issued on 4 March 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Keller Group plc
www.keller.com
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat 020 7616 7575
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
DGTR 6 Annex 1 Classification: 1.1 (Annual financial and audit reports)
Appendix
Principal risks and uncertainties
We list on the following pages the principal risks and uncertainties as determined by the Board that may affect the Group and highlight the mitigating actions that are being taken. The content of the table, however, is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all the risks and uncertainties that may arise.
What we review when assessing our principal and key risks:
Risk ownership Each risk has a named owner.
Risk velocity Measuring how quickly the risk reaches its impact assessment in the event the risk crystallises.
Likelihood and impact Managed through a globally applied five-by-five scoring matrix.
Mitigatingactions Further controls and mitigating activities required to further mitigate likelihood or impact of the risk.
Net risk After mitigating controls are taken into account.
Strategic levers Capturing the impact on the Group's strategic levers and interdependencies between principal risks.
Risk appetite Defined at a risk category level and split into five levels.
Emerging risks Any relevant emerging risks where the principal risk is impacted captured under medium and long-term assessed risks.
All principal risks are detailed in a standardised format. This ensures an effective and consistent review, understanding, monitoring and reporting throughout the Group, both in the terminology and the assessment itself. The top-down process includes a rigorous review by both the Executive Committee and the Board twice a year. The bottom-up process includes at least quarterly reviews facilitated by the Group Head of Risk and Internal Audit at a business unit level across the Group. In addition, deep dive reviews are conducted as required with results fed into respective reviews.
Financial risk
1. Inability to finance our business
Risk owner - Chief Financial Officer
Link to strategy:
3, 4
Timeframe:
Medium and Long term
Link to viability:
Yes
Reduced facility headroom
Description and impact
Failure to sufficiently and effectively manage the financial strength of the Group could lead it to:
Causes
Failure to accurately forecast material exposures and/or manage the financial resources of the Group.
Mitigation and internal controls
Movement since 2023
Reduced Risk
New seven-year £400m RCF secured (initial five years with two one-year extensions), along with continued strong operational performance throughout 2024, demonstrate clear ability to manage both existing and future risks.
The $75m US private placement, which matured in December 2024, was paid down from existing facilities.
Market risk
2. A rapid downturn in our markets
Risk owner - Chief Financial Officer
Link to strategy:
1, 2
Timeframe:
Medium and Long term
Link to viability:
Yes
Revenue decline
Description and impact
Inability to maintain a sustainable level of financial performance throughout the construction industry market cycle, which grows more than many other industries during periods of economic expansion and falls harder than many other industries when the economy contracts. Any significant, sustained reduction in the level of customer activity could adversely affect the Group's strategy, reducing revenue and profitability in the short and medium term, and negatively impact the longer-term viability of the Group.
Causes
Mitigation and internal controls
Movement since 2023
Constant Risk
The Group continues to maintain a very strong order book across all divisions at near record levels. Inflation and interest rate risk is now beginning to abate in Keller's key markets. Geopolitical uncertainty continues both due to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, plus elections in many of Keller's key markets.
Strategic risks
3. Losing our market share
Risk owner - Chief Financial Officer
Link to strategy:
1, 2
Timeframe:
Short, Medium, and Long-term
Link to viability:
Yes
Revenue decline
Description and impact
Inability to achieve sustainable growth, whether through organic growth acquisition, new products, new geographies or industry-specific solutions, may:
Causes
Mitigation and internal controls
Movement since 2023
Constant Risk
We continued to see strong improvement across the US in 2024, where we continue to provide a wider range of our products across more locations following the successful execution of the One Keller project. This focus is also showing success in the other divisions as they diversify their available product range to maintain and grow our market share.
4. Ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulations
Risk owner - Company Secretary
Link to strategy:
3, 4
Timeframe:
Short term
Link to viability:
Yes
One-off costs
Description and impact
Keller operates in many different jurisdictions and is subject to various rules, regulations and other legal requirements including those related to anti-bribery and anti-corruption. Failure to comply with the Code of Business Conduct or other regulations could leave the Group exposed to:
This could also apply to M&A activity in relation to past deeds of acquired companies.
These failures could result in legal investigations, leading to fines and penalties, reputational damage and business losses.
Causes
Failure to comply with the Code of Business Conduct or related policies and procedures could stem from:
Mitigation and internal controls
Movement since 2023
Constant Risk
5. Inability to maintain our technological product advantage
Risk owner - Chief Construction Officer
Link to strategy:
1, 2
Timeframe:
Medium and Long-term
Link to viability:
No
Description and impact
Keller has a history of innovation that has given us a technological advantage which is recognised by our clients and competitors. Failure to maintain this advantage through the continued technological advancements in our equipment, products and solutions may:
Causes
Mitigation and internal controls
Movement since 2023
Constant risk
6. Climate change
Risk owner - Chief Sustainability Officer
Link to strategy:
1, 2, 3, 4
Timeframe:
Short, Medium, and Long-term
Link to viability:
Yes
One-off costs
Description and impact
Climate change is a global threat and failure to manage and mitigate it could lead to:
Causes
Mitigation and internal controls
Movement since 2023
Constant Risk
We are starting to win project opportunities related to climate impact. This is tempered by the introduction of more legislation relating to climate impact, eg proposed new restriction for federal construction projects in the US and CSRD in Europe.
We continue to focus on delivering against our sustainability targets and meeting TCFD reporting requirements.
Operational risks
7. Ineffective management of our projects
Risk owner - Chief Construction Officer
Link to strategy:
3, 4
Timeframe:
Short term
Link to viability:
Yes
Contract margin decline
Description and impact
Inability to successfully deliver projects in line with the agreed customer requirements (while maintaining satisfactory and appropriate contractual terms), site and loading conditions and local constraints (eg neighbouring buildings). In addition, an inadequate design of a customer product and/or solution or failure to effectively manage suppliers may lead to:
Causes
Mitigation and internal controls
Movement since 2023
Constant Risk
Project execution in 2024 continued to maintain the improvement trend witnessed throughout 2023, which along with the work under way to create a new Project Performance Management standard will put in place better controls to ensure continued effective execution of projects across Keller. This new standard will be effective in 2025 and will be supported though a dedicated application, currently being developed.
8. Causing a serious injury or fatality to an employee or a member of the public
Risk owner - Chief HSEQ Officer
Link to strategy:
3
Timeframe:
Short term
Link to viability:
Yes
One-off costs
Description and impact
Failure to maintain high standards of health and safety, and an increase in serious injuries or fatalities leading to:
Causes
Mitigation and internal controls
performance with a vision of zero harm.
Movement
Constant Risk
9. Not having the right skills to deliver
Risk owner - Chief People Officer
Linkto strategy:
2, 3, 4
Timeframe:
Short, Medium, and Long-term
Link to viability:
No
Description and impact
Failure to attract, develop and retain the right people could negatively impact our:
Causes
Mitigation and internal controls
Movement since 2023
Constant Risk
Inflationary pressure on pay is reducing across many locations where Keller operates as inflation rates fall back to more normal levels. There are still some pockets of pressure on competition for skilled personnel in some parts of Keller.
However, generally, job markets are beginning to show signs of a slowdown, which will hopefully ease this issue. This focus remains on retaining staff with the right skills to deliver.
10. Information Technology, cyber security and assurance
Risk owner - Chief Information Officer
Link to strategy:
3, 4
Timeframe:
Short term
Link to viability:
No
Description and impact
Failure, degradation or error in IT systems or cyber security incidents could result in:
Causes
Mitigation and internal controls
Movement since 2023
Constant Risk
Responsibility statement of the Directors in respect of the Annual Report and the financial statements
We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:
- the financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole; and
- the Strategic report and the Directors' report, including content contained by reference, includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position and performance of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they?face.
The Board confirms that the Annual Report and the financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's position and performance, business model and strategy.
29 Related party transactions
Transactions between the parent, its subsidiaries and joint operations, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation. Other related party transactions are disclosed below:
Compensation of key management personnel
The remuneration of the Board and Executive Committee, who are the key management personnel, comprised:
2024£m
2023£m
Short-term employee benefits
8.5
8.2
Post-employment benefits
0.3
0.3
8.8
8.5
Other related party transactions
As at 31 December 2024, there was a net balance of £nil (2023: £0.1m) owed by the joint venture. These amounts are unsecured, have no fixed date of repayment and are repayable on demand.