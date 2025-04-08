BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased in March from an 18-month high in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.The consumer price index rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 3.7 percent increase in February, which was the highest inflation rate since August 2023, when prices had risen 5.4 percent.Transportation charges were 2.1 percent less expensive compared to last year, driven by the fall in prices of fuels for transport by 6.3 percent.The average price level of goods and services related to housing rose by 4.9 percent as prices of television subscription fees, recreational and sporting services, newspapers and magazines, package holidays, and flowers increased.Meanwhile, inflation based on food products accelerated to 6.4 percent from 5.7 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.9 percent in March versus a 0.8 percent gain in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX