Cognizant Technology Solutions: OMRON and Cognizant Partner to Revolutionize Manufacturing with Unique One-Stop IT-OT Integration

Balancing economic and social value for the future of manufacturing through advanced technologies.

Promoting sustainable manufacturing by enhancing workforce efficiency, boosting productivity, and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Empowering people through data-driven decision making with manufacturing intelligence, AI & automation and digitalization.

STUTTGART, Germany, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corporation (TSE:6645) and Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) have signed a strategic partnership to integrate Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) in the manufacturing industry. The collaboration includes Cognizant being chosen as the engineering partner for OMRON's Industrial Automation Business (IAB) products.

OMRON, known for its advanced automation technology, and Cognizant, with expertise in IT-OT convergence, will offer a unique, one-stop solution for digital transformation. The partnership combines OMRON's OT products, such as sensors, controllers, servo motors, safety equipment and robots, with Cognizant's IT capabilities, including cloud, AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies.

Through this collaboration, the companies provide a distinctive capability to achieve flexible and agile operational excellence. This includes consultancy, on-site implementation, operation, and maintenance. Target sectors for the joint capability include Automotive, Semiconductor, Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Consumer Goods industries.

Combining the capabilities of both companies, OMRON and Cognizant strive to establish a unique business model that addresses on-site and management issues through continuous IT-OT analysis and improvements. This IT-OT integration will leverage both companies' strengths to help promote sustainable manufacturing, enhancing productivity, improving workforce efficiency and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

OMRON's broad product lineup (more than 200,000 SKUs) gathers high-quality field data for Cognizant's Asset Performance Excellence (APEx) platform and its Industry 4.0/5.0 maturity assessment tool OnePlant. This data, combined with management information, helps analyze IT-side issues and prioritize improvements from a management perspective. Results can be fed back via OMRON's control application and the i-BELT data utilization service, working with customers to address on-site challenges linked to management issues in a comprehensive manner.

"OMRON is the only manufacturer of control equipment in the world that owns all the equipment used in the production line. Cognizant, on the other hand, is one of the world's leading global IT services companies supporting the digital transformation of a wide range of industries with advanced digital technologies such as AI, IoT, and cloud," said Junta Tsujinaga, CEO of OMRON Corporation. "Through this partnership, we will promote the integration of IT and OT to solve urgent issues faced by manufacturing sites, such as significantly improving productivity, reducing operational losses, and speeding up management decisions. The two companies will work together to promote sustainable cutting-edge manufacturing of the future."

"Clients are looking for a Strategic Partner with deep industry and domain expertise, end to end capabilities and the ability to manage complex technologies at various layers of digital factory," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. "We are excited to partner with OMRON in taking integrated value propositions and capabilities to transform manufacturing for our clients globally. OMRON's expertise in OT data and systems, combined with Cognizant's digital manufacturing and IT/OT integration capabilities, will enable manufacturers to make quicker, more reliable decisions using real-time data. Together, we are committed to advancing manufacturing by leveraging emerging technologies and integrating IT and OT systems to realize a state of manufacturing in the future that is connected, intelligent, autonomous, sustainable, and resilient," he added.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation, as a leading automation company with its unique "Sensing & Control + Think" technology at its core, is engaged in control equipment, healthcare, social systems, and electronic components. The company is also developing a data solution business that utilizes a wide variety of data acquired through these businesses. Founded in 1933, OMRON now employs approximately 28,000 people worldwide and provides products and services in more than 130 countries, contributing to the creation of a better society. For more information, https://www.omron.com/jp/ja/ please visit: OMRON Global

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life.

See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For media inquiries, please contact:

OMRON: Global Corporate Communications and Engagement - Ankur Bhat, ankur.bhat@omron.com; +81-75-344-7175

Cognizant: GlobalPR@cognizant.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660124/Cognizant_and_OMRON_Partner_to_Revolutionize_Manufacturing.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660123/Cognizant_x_Omron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omron-and-cognizant-partner-to-revolutionize-manufacturing-with-unique-one-stop-it-ot-integration-302423455.html