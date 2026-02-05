

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Omron Corp. (OMRNY.PK) released earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY14.338 billion, or JPY72.87 per share. This compares with JPY7.183 billion, or JPY36.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to JPY614.288 billion from JPY579.698 billion last year.



Omron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY14.338 Bln. vs. JPY7.183 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY72.87 vs. JPY36.47 last year. -Revenue: JPY614.288 Bln vs. JPY579.698 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 147.40 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 855.000 B



