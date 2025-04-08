The global leader in the pool equipment industry continues to see opportunities for growth and consolidation in a structurally attractive sector.

In the medium term, Fluidra expects to achieve annual sales growth between 6% and 8%, alongside an increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to over 25% and ROCE over 17%.

Fluidra, the global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, has presented its strategic plan for the medium term. The company plans to accelerate profitable, sustainable and consistent growth by gaining market share, as well as through strategic acquisitions.

New pool construction is currently at historically low levels and it is expected to drive growth as it returns to normalized levels in the mid-term. Additionally, aftermarket demand provides Fluidra with high resiliency and predictability underpinned by ongoing pool maintenance, repair and upgrade needs that ensure reliable spending once a pool is built. The company plans to unlock substantial expansion potential in the commercial pool market with rising demand from hospitality, wellness, and recreation sectors.

A commitment to innovation as a differentiator in a sector that continues to evolve favorably

Innovation will continue to be a key pillar for Fluidra, which aims to differentiate itself in the market with a smart and connected pool equipment ecosystem and a strong commitment to sustainability. Backed by high and consistent product quality and a leading portfolio of innovative solutions, Fluidra will further leverage its global platform and capabilities to enable more efficient product development.

Fluidra is also building on the success of its Simplification Program and continuing to drive operational excellence through its agile, cost-effective, and customer-centric global supply chain. By combining global capabilities with strong regional execution, the company is well-positioned to support growth and deliver consistent performance. Looking ahead, Fluidra has identified additional opportunities to achieve €120 million in productivity and cost savings between 2026 and 2030.

2025 and beyond

Fluidra has delivered a good start to the year with Q1 2025 preliminary sales up 7% YoY and growth across all regions. Regarding tariffs, the company has implemented an action plan to offset the impact working with suppliers to realign the supply chain, cost control and productivity measures and commercial initiatives including price increases.

In the medium term, Fluidra expects to achieve annual sales growth between 6% and 8%, alongside an increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to over 25% and ROCE over 17%.

In the words of Eloi Planes, Executive President of Fluidra:

"Our sector has proven its resilience over time, and despite short-term macroeconomic uncertainty, we remain focused on strengthening Fluidra for the long term. Today, we are a structurally stronger company, with a broad global presence, customer-centric service, and leadership in connected and sustainable pools. We are reinforcing our global leading position to drive long-term growth through efficiency, innovation, and unwavering customer focus in a structurally attractive industry."

About Fluidra

Fluidra S.A. (FDR:SM) is the global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions. It is included in the Ibex 35, the benchmark index of the Spanish stock market, and in the FTSE4Good Index Series, the benchmark sustainability index. Fluidra provides an extensive offer of innovative and connected products and services, operating in more than 47 countries. The company has a portfolio of some of the most recognized brands in the industry, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional® and Gre®.

To learn more about Fluidra, visit www.fluidra.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250408403910/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Xana Pena, xana.pena@tinkle.es, +34 674 73 47 82

Sarah Estébanez, sarah.estebanez@tinkle.es, +34 636 62 80 41

Carlos Jaramillo, carlos.jaramillo@tinkle.es, +34 664 111 801