Direct Relief Mexico Delivers Healthcare With Help From FedEx

Guest post by Eduardo Mendoza, Mexico Country Director, Direct Relief

"FedEx's commitment to improving healthcare access and strengthening supply chains during emergencies and disaster situations has been instrumental in improving the lives of countless individuals in Mexico."

- Eduardo Mendoza

As World Health Day approaches in Mexico, delivering healthcare to those who need it most requires continuously growing innovation and collaboration, and a deep commitment to overcoming challenges. In Mexico, where many communities face significant barriers to accessing essential medical resources, these efforts are especially critical. Understanding this need, Direct Relief Mexico was established 11 years ago. FedEx encouraged this work from its inception which laid the groundwork for the new operation in Mexico City with a local staff who work closely with public agencies, health care providers, and nonprofit groups throughout the country.

In the years since, FedEx has played a crucial role in supporting Direct Relief's logistics in Mexico, enabling it to become the nation's largest charitable provider of medicines and medical supplies.

From emergency medical backpacks deployed during earthquakes and hurricanes to chartering eight flights carrying 17 million doses of donated COVID-19 vaccines, the collaboration between FedEx and Direct Relief has demonstrated time and again the power of teamwork in improving health outcomes for those in need.

Strengthening Emergency Preparedness and Response

As part of an ongoing multi-year emergency preparedness collaboration, Direct Relief and FedEx recently worked with Mexico's National Defense Secretariat's Emergency Response Battalion, a unit that operates in some of the country's most challenging conditions. Together, they delivered 70 Emergency Medical Backpacks and eight Emergency Health Kits filled with essential medicines and supplies used by first responders to provide immediate care in disaster-affected communities.

The impact of this collaboration was also evident during Hurricane Otis in 2023. Prior to the storm's landfall, Direct Relief and FedEx collaborated to pre-position three emergency health kits in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, and provided 53 field medic packs to health providers on the ground. These efforts ensured that first responders had immediate access to essential medical supplies, enabling them to deliver timely care to those affected by the hurricane.

Ensuring Critical Care for Mexico's Most Vulnerable Patients

In addition to emergency response efforts, Direct Relief Mexico has delivered lifesaving pediatric oncology medicines to hospitals and clinics nationwide, ensuring that children with cancer receive the specialized treatment they need. Transporting these temperature-sensitive medications requires extensive coordination and expertise-something both Direct Relief and FedEx excel at. By leveraging their logistical capabilities, the two organizations are helping to give children the best chance at recovery and a healthy future.

Supporting Maternal and Newborn Health

This World Health Day also marks the beginning of a year-long initiative, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, dedicated to supporting midwives and health workers who ensure safe deliveries worldwide. With Mexico recently integrating midwives more fully into its healthcare system, Direct Relief and FedEx are working together to provide critically needed medicines and supplies that support mothers and newborns, reinforcing their shared mission of ensuring timely healthcare delivery where it's needed most.

A Collaboration for Lasting Impact

The approach of World Health Day brings the enduring collaboration between Direct Relief and FedEx into greater relief. Through their combined expertise in healthcare logistics and emergency response, they remain committed to strengthening health services, promoting resilience, and ensuring that communities in Mexico and beyond receive the care they need-when they need it most.

***Photos courtesy of Direct Relief Mexico

