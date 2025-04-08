GAC Accelerates European Expansion as AION UT and AION V Shine at Milan Design Week

MILAN, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 8th, during Milan Design Week, GAC marks its third consecutive event at the prestigious Milan Design Week, a pinnacle event in the global design industry, where visionary art met global culture and cutting-edge technology merged with fashion.

At the event, GAC marked the European debut of the AION UT and the return of the AION V, GAC unveils the fourth concept model from its Car Culture series, CC4, and announces the topic of GAC Design Award 2025, Beauty of Tomorrow II: AI Works. Senior executives-including Zhang Fan, Head of GAC Design; Thomas Schemera, Global COO of GAC INTERNATIONAL; and Stéphane Janin, Director of GAC Advanced Design Center Europe-engaged in exclusive dialogues with media and guests, covering GAC's design philosophy, the Europe Market Plan, and the roadmap for its Milan Advanced Design Center.

Thomas Schemera emphasized, "By empowering production through design, we aim to deliver products with outstanding design, top-tier quality, and pioneering technology-ultimately creating better mobility experiences for European consumers."

GAC transformed Via Tortona 16 into an immersive exhibition space blending bold design and advanced technology. The showcase highlighted two global strategic models-AION UT and AION V-featuring smooth silhouettes, refined contours, and precision-crafted bodies.

The AION UT, born in the GAC Milan Advanced Design Center, harmonizes Italian design aesthetics with local market preferences. It features the world's first eyebrow-inspired headlight design, a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, an 8.88-inch digital instrument display, L2 intelligent driving assistance, high-strength sidewalls, and an embrace-style backbone body structure, all exceeding European safety standards. Its 2nd Generation Magazine Battery enables fast charging from 30% to 80% in just 24 minutes and is gunshot resistant.

The AION V also returned to Europe, offering a driving experience that exceeds expectations. Equipped with the 2nd Generation Magazine Battery and a 2.3-meter ultra-long side curtain airbag, it creates a highly secure "mobile fortress" for passengers.

At Milan Design Week, GAC INTERNATIONAL also shared updates on its Europe Market Plan, driven by the vision "In Europe, For Europe, Integrating into Europe, Serving Europe, and Contributing to Europe." With the upcoming launch of AION UT and AION V in Europe, along with AION and Hyptec brand models introduced through the strategic partnership between Jameel Motors and GAC set for the Polish market in Q3 2025.

