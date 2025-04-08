Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - PureWave Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: PWH) ("PureWave" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the recent activities adjacent to the Company's Lily Rock acreage position that is strategically located within the Mid-Continent Rift (MCR) system in Kansas. Such activity re-affirms the Company's on-going geological analyses for advancement of exploration and development of naturally occurring hydrogen resources, commonly known as "white hydrogen" with a focus of driving long-term value creation.

There has been an increasingly amount of activity surrounding the The Mid-Continent Rift (MCR) that is rapidly gaining attention as a potential new frontier for geologic "white" hydrogen resources. Most recently, HyTerra Ltd. (ASX: HYT) announced results from the Hoarty NE3 well within its Geneva Project in Nebraska, located along the same MCR trend. Gas analyses from the well showed helium concentrations up to 12.8% and hydrogen levels reaching an impressive 44%, underscoring the region's potential for hosting high-value natural gas mixtures.

In parallel, Koloma, a well-funded private company backed by prominent investors including Bill Gates, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, is actively advancing its seismic program and extensive geological research within the MCR corridor. These activities continue to validate the MCR as a geological setting for hydrogen generation, migration, and entrapment.

"With our acreage positioned directly on trend with HyTerra and Koloma, the Company believes the Lily Rock project represents compelling underexplored hydrogen opportunities in North America," said Greg Busby, CEO of PureWave Hydrogen. "The encouraging results from the Hoarty NE3 well in conjunction with the increasing interest in this industry further supports our thesis that the Mid-Continent Rift could potentially host commercially viable concentrations of natural hydrogen."

PureWave remains dedicated to building strategic partnerships with leading academic and geoscientific institutions as it advances efforts to de-risk its exploration targets and continues to review the prospects of acquiring additional acreage within this emerging hydrogen region in Kansas.

About PureWave Hydrogen Corp.

PureWave Hydrogen is an evolving junior oil and gas company with the potential of exploration and development of naturally occurring "white hydrogen" resources in the United States and Canada.

TSX Venture: PWH

www.purewavehydrogen.com

