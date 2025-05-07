Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - PureWave Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: PWH) ("PureWave" or the "Company"), is pleased to comment on the recent announcement by HyTerra Limited regarding its Sue Duroche 3 well, located within the Nemaha Project in northeastern Kansas, that reported hydrogen concentrations of up to 96.1% from air-corrected mud gas samples.

The confirmation of high-purity natural hydrogen in the subsurface validates historical data from the nearby Sue Duroche 2 well and marks a major step forward for the geologic hydrogen sector. PureWave commends the preliminary technical success of HyTerra's drilling and analysis program, which validates the emerging presence and potential of the Mid-Continent Rift region as a globally significant natural hydrogen fairway.

PureWave Hydrogen holds an acreage position adjacent to the Nemaha Ridge, where it continues to extend and advance its geological mapping, technical analysis, and exploration planning across its portfolio. The Company's land position is along trend and includes areas that are geologically analogous to HyTerra's discovery well, particularly in regions of Pre-Cambrian basement uplift and fracturing-key indicators for natural hydrogen migration and accumulation.

"HyTerra's confirmation of 96% hydrogen content is a pivotal moment for the emerging white hydrogen industry," said Greg Busby, CEO & President of PureWave Hydrogen. "We believe the Nemaha Ridge and broader Mid-Continent Rift system has the potential to become one of the largest and most accessible natural hydrogen plays in North America. PureWave's strategic acreage in the area positions us to benefit from these ongoing developments and exploration successes."

PureWave Hydrogen remains committed to advancing its exploration activities and engaging with regional and scientific partners to further de-risk its Kansas portfolio. The Company continues to evaluate both drilling opportunities and potential strategic partnerships as it works to unlock the commercial potential of naturally occurring hydrogen.

