Dienstag, 08.04.2025
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
08.04.25
19:03 Uhr
39,240 Euro
+0,300
+0,77 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2025 17:06 Uhr
SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q1 2025 Trading update

Finanznachrichten News

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q1 2025 are:
Farming Central Norway: 21.1
Farming Northern Norway: 19.3
SalMar Ocean: 1.2
Icelandic Salmon: 1.1
Total: 42.7

All figures in 1,000 tonnes gutted weight.

As communicated during the last quarterly presentation in February, the focus has been on building biomass during the period. Therefore, most of the volume has been harvested late in the quarter, and there has also been a need to harvest fish due to fish welfare.

The Q1 2025 report will be released on Tuesday 20 May at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


